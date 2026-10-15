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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bsa Gold Star 650 Gets Two New Colours In India; Prices Start At 3.42 Lakh

BSA Gold Star 650 gets two new colours in India; prices start at 3.42 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2026, 19:21 pm
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BSA has introduced Birmingham Blue and Brooklands Black Legacy Edition for the Gold Star 650, priced up to 3.65 lakh, retaining its 652cc engine and challenging Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

BSA Goldstar 650 Birmingham Blue
BSA Gold Star 650 gets two new colours in India; prices start at ₹3.42 lakh
BSA Goldstar 650 Birmingham Blue
BSA Gold Star 650 gets two new colours in India; prices start at ₹3.42 lakh
BSA Gold Star 650
EMI starting at just
₹4,800/ month
Check Eligibility

BSA Motorcycles has expanded the Gold Star 650’s colour options in India with the introduction of two new shades: Birmingham Blue and Brooklands Black Legacy Edition. The price of the motorcycle has been revised and has now been set between 3.42 lakh and 3.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), depending on the colour selected.

The new Birmingham Blue variant is priced at 3.56 lakh, while the Brooklands Black Legacy Edition sits at the top of the range at 3.65 lakh. The existing colour options remain available, with Insignia Red priced at 3.42 lakh, Midnight Black at 3.45 lakh and Sheen Silver at 3.60 lakh.

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BSA Gold Star 650: Engine and Specifications

The addition of new colours brings no mechanical updates. It continues to use a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 45 hp and 55 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Additionally, BSA offers a range of accessories for the motorcycle, including a windshield, rear luggage rack and knee pads.

Also Read : New Kawasaki Versys 900 revealed; Gets radar-based safety tech

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The BSA Gold Star 650 competes with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in India’s 650cc retro-roadster segment. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between 3.38 lakh and 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The key difference between the two motorcycles lies in their engine configurations.

The main distinction between the two motorcycles lies in their engine configurations. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650’s parallel-twin engine offers smoother performance for relaxed highway rides, while the BSA Gold Star 650 caters to customers who prefer the characteristic thump of a large single-cylinder engine, complemented by modern liquid-cooling technology.

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First Published Date: 15 Oct 2026, 19:21 pm IST
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