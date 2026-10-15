BSA Gold Star 650 gets two new colours in India; prices start at ₹3.42 lakh

BSA Motorcycles has expanded the Gold Star 650 ’s colour options in India with the introduction of two new shades: Birmingham Blue and Brooklands Black Legacy Edition. The price of the motorcycle has been revised and has now been set between ₹3.42 lakh and ₹3.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), depending on the colour selected.

BSA has introduced Birmingham Blue and Brooklands Black Legacy Edition for the Gold Star 650, priced up to ₹ 3.65 lakh, retaining its 652cc engine and challenging Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The new Birmingham Blue variant is priced at ₹3.56 lakh, while the Brooklands Black Legacy Edition sits at the top of the range at ₹3.65 lakh. The existing colour options remain available, with Insignia Red priced at ₹3.42 lakh, Midnight Black at ₹3.45 lakh and Sheen Silver at ₹3.60 lakh.

BSA Gold Star 650: Engine and Specifications

The addition of new colours brings no mechanical updates. It continues to use a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 45 hp and 55 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Additionally, BSA offers a range of accessories for the motorcycle, including a windshield, rear luggage rack and knee pads.

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BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The BSA Gold Star 650 competes with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in India’s 650cc retro-roadster segment. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between ₹3.38 lakh and ₹3.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The key difference between the two motorcycles lies in their engine configurations.

The main distinction between the two motorcycles lies in their engine configurations. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650’s parallel-twin engine offers smoother performance for relaxed highway rides, while the BSA Gold Star 650 caters to customers who prefer the characteristic thump of a large single-cylinder engine, complemented by modern liquid-cooling technology.

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