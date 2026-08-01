Introduction

The Honda CB350RS is a 348 cc motorcycle positioned as a sportier and more scrambler-styled alternative to the H’ness CB350. Introduced as part of Honda’s mid-capacity portfolio in India, the CB350RS shares its underpinnings with other CB models but differentiates itself with a distinct design language. This includes revised aesthetics, retro-themed elements, and subtle mechanical refinements aimed at enhancing comfort and visual appeal. The 2025 update brings new colour options and an OBD-2B-compliant engine while retaining the core traits that define the model.

Honda CB350RS Price:

The CB350RS is priced from an ex-showroom price tag of ₹2.15 lakh, going as high as ₹2.18 lakh for the top-spec variant (both ex-showroom).

When was the Honda CB350RS launched?

The 2025 CB350RS was launched in India with new colour schemes on March 12, 2025.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda CB350RS are available?

The Honda CB350RS is offered in three variants: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Dual Tone. The base DLX variant is priced at ₹2,15,500, while the DLX Pro Dual Tone is available at ₹2,17,857 (ex-showroom). The top-spec DLX Pro is available at ₹2,18,500 (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle is available in six colour options, including Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

What features are available in the Honda CB350RS?

The CB350RS carries a scrambler-inspired design that sets it apart from the H’ness CB350. It features block-pattern tyres, a more compact tail section, sleeker LED tail lamps and turn indicators, and an aluminium-finished handlebar.

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle features all-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster. While the base DLX variant offers a simplified display, higher trims include Bluetooth-based smartphone voice control integration. The LCD readout displays average and real-time mileage, gear position, distance-to-empty, and battery voltage. Additional features include traction control and an emergency stop signal, which activates the hazard lamps during sudden braking.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda CB350RS?

The CB350RS is powered by a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This BS6-compliant motor produces 20.78bhp and 30Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The engine is mounted on a double-cradle frame, which has been a proven platform for its stable handling and structural rigidity. With this setup, the motorcycle can achieve a top speed of approximately 150 kmph.

What is the Honda CB350RS’s mileage?

The Honda CB350RS returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda CB350RS?

The motorcycle features a ground clearance of 168mm and a seat height of 800mm. The CB350RS weighs 179 kg.

What does the Honda CB350RS rival in its segment?

The Honda CB350RS competes with multiple models in the sub-400cc segment. Its closest scrambler rivals include the Yezdi Scrambler and Royal Enfield Scram 411.