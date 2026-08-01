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HONDA CB350RS

₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Variants

Introduction

The Honda CB350RS is a 348 cc motorcycle positioned as a sportier and more scrambler-styled alternative to the H’ness CB350. Introduced as part of Honda’s mid-capacity portfolio in India, the CB350RS shares its underpinnings with other CB models but differentiates itself with a distinct design language. This includes revised aesthetics, retro-themed elements, and subtle mechanical refinements aimed at enhancing comfort and visual appeal. The 2025 update brings new colour options and an OBD-2B-compliant engine while retaining the core traits that define the model.

Honda CB350RS Price:

The CB350RS is priced from an ex-showroom price tag of 2.15 lakh, going as high as 2.18 lakh for the top-spec variant (both ex-showroom).

When was the Honda CB350RS launched?

The 2025 CB350RS was launched in India with new colour schemes on March 12, 2025.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda CB350RS are available?

The Honda CB350RS is offered in three variants: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Dual Tone. The base DLX variant is priced at 2,15,500, while the DLX Pro Dual Tone is available at 2,17,857 (ex-showroom). The top-spec DLX Pro is available at 2,18,500 (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle is available in six colour options, including Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

What features are available in the Honda CB350RS?

The CB350RS carries a scrambler-inspired design that sets it apart from the H’ness CB350. It features block-pattern tyres, a more compact tail section, sleeker LED tail lamps and turn indicators, and an aluminium-finished handlebar.

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle features all-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster. While the base DLX variant offers a simplified display, higher trims include Bluetooth-based smartphone voice control integration. The LCD readout displays average and real-time mileage, gear position, distance-to-empty, and battery voltage. Additional features include traction control and an emergency stop signal, which activates the hazard lamps during sudden braking.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda CB350RS?

The CB350RS is powered by a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This BS6-compliant motor produces 20.78bhp and 30Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The engine is mounted on a double-cradle frame, which has been a proven platform for its stable handling and structural rigidity. With this setup, the motorcycle can achieve a top speed of approximately 150 kmph.

What is the Honda CB350RS’s mileage?

The Honda CB350RS returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda CB350RS?

The motorcycle features a ground clearance of 168mm and a seat height of 800mm. The CB350RS weighs 179 kg.

What does the Honda CB350RS rival in its segment?

The Honda CB350RS competes with multiple models in the sub-400cc segment. Its closest scrambler rivals include the Yezdi Scrambler and Royal Enfield Scram 411.

Honda CB350RS Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348.36 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    21.07 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    30 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    179 kg
View All CB350RS SpecsView specs icon

Honda CB350RS Variants

Honda CB350RS price starts at ₹ 1.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CB350RS comes in 2 variants. Honda CB350RS's top variant is DLX Pro.
2 Variants Available
CB350RS DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
150 kmph
CB350RS DLX Pro
₹2 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
150 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda CB350RS Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India unveils 10 models, including new and refreshed motorcycles and scooters, featuring flex-fuel powertrains and diverse designs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
India limits bulk petrol and diesel purchases at stations to regulate supply, focusing on large buyers, not average consumers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
The article reviews luxury SUVs, highlighting features like advanced technology, safety systems, and various powertrains for urban driving.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
India's auto dealers face liquidity issues, with ₹2,500 crore stuck under GST, impacting operations and risking closures.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jan 2026
Comprehensive bike insurance in India provides extensive coverage against accidents, theft, and natural disasters, ensuring financial protection for riders.Read Full Story

Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

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Honda CB350RS comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda CB350RS
Honda CB350RS image
Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.694
348.36 cc21.07 PS30 NmRoadster Bikes179 kg2171 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Triumph Speed T4Triumph Speed T4 imageRs. 2.09 LakhsOnwards-349 cc29 PS31 NmRoadster Bikes180 kg-DiscDisc-CB350RSVSSpeed T4
Royal Enfield Meteor 350Royal Enfield Meteor 350 imageRs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
4.622
349.34 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes191 kg2140 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB350RSVSMeteor 350
Yezdi Motorcycles RoadsterYezdi Motorcycles Roadster imageRs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
4.23
334 cc29.1 PS29.62 NmRoadster Bikes183.4 kg-DiscDiscAlloyCB350RSVSRoadster
Ola Electric Roadster X+Ola Electric Roadster X+ imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
4.85
--54 NmRoadster Bikes148.3 kg2015 mmDiscDrumAlloyCB350RSVSRoadster X+
Ola Electric Roadster ProOla Electric Roadster Pro imageRs. 2 LakhsOnwards----Roadster Bikes--Double DiscDiscAlloyCB350RSVSRoadster Pro

Honda CB350RS Images

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Honda CB350RS Colours

Honda CB350RS is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Radient Red Metallic
Mat Massive Grey Metalic
Blue Metalic
Black With Pearl Sports Yellow
Radient red metallic

Honda CB350RS Alternatives

Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.09 Lakhs
CB350RSvsSpeed T4
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
CB350RSvsMeteor 350
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

1.94 - 2.1 Lakhs
CB350RSvsRoadster
Ola Electric Roadster X+

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
CB350RSvsRoadster X+
Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

2 - 2.5 Lakhs
CB350RSvsRoadster Pro

Honda CB350RS User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.8Safety
5Design
4.4Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Honda CB350RS User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users admire the CB350RS's stylish design, premium build, and refined performance, with some highlighting comfort and safety features, but still mention concerns about pillion comfort and tall gearing.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent performance in its class
  • check circle iconPremium build quality with high-quality metal parts
  • check circle iconAgile handling and great engine response
  • check circle iconComfortable seat cushioning for longer rides
  • check circle iconInnovative safety features including ABS and traction control

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconTall gearing for city traffic
  • warning iconSmall and uncomfortable pillion seat
  • warning iconLimited BigWing service centers
  • warning iconExpensive spare parts
  • warning iconInsufficient rear mudguard protection

User Reviews

Classy Choice
A very classy motorcycle for those who appreciate engineering. The silence of the engine at idle is unbelievable. Best in class!
By: Yogesh Kumar Verma (May 6, 2026)
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Good for College
Best bike for college students. It looks cool and the mileage is also pocket friendly. The dual channel ABS makes it very safe.
By: Vivek Singh (May 6, 2026)
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Modern Retro
Love the combination of the round headlight and the sleek LED tail. It's a very well-thought-out design. Honda RoadSync is a plus.
By: Saurabh Mishra (May 6, 2026)
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Solid Performance
The engine doesn't feel stressed at all. It can run all day without any issues. The build quality of the switches is very premium.
By: Tushar Sharma (May 6, 2026)
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Comfortable City Ride
Very comfortable seat and riding position. I don't feel any back pain even after 2 hours of riding. The horn is also very powerful.
By: Puneet Bansal (May 6, 2026)
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Honda CB350RS Related News

Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
2 Dec 2023
A look at the Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350.
Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition launched. Check out what's new
10 Oct 2023
Honda CB350RS
Honda CB350 H'ness, CB350RS owners get option of 10-year extended warranty
22 Aug 2023
View all
 Honda CB350RS Related News

Honda CB350RS Specifications and Features

Max Power21.07 PS
Body TypeRoadster Bikes
Max Torque30 Nm
Mileage35 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine348.36 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 kmph
View all CB350RS specs and features

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