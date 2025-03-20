Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on the updated retro-modern motorcycle

The 2025 Honda CB350RS is a stylish and performance-oriented modern-retro roadster designed for riders who appreciate both classic aesthetics and contemporary technology. With significant updates in design, comfort and features, the new CB350RS offers an enhanced riding experience. Honda has fine-tuned the motorcycle to cater to urban commuters and touring enthusiasts alike.

Here are five key highlights of the 2025 Honda CB350RS that make it a strong contender in the mid-capacity segment.