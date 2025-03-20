Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on the updated retro-modern motorcycle
- The Honda CB350RS has been launched in India with new colour options exclusive to DLX Pro variants.
The 2025 Honda CB350RS is a stylish and performance-oriented modern-retro roadster designed for riders who appreciate both classic aesthetics and contemporary technology. With significant updates in design, comfort and features, the new CB350RS offers an enhanced riding experience. Honda has fine-tuned the motorcycle to cater to urban commuters and touring enthusiasts alike.
Here are five key highlights of the 2025 Honda CB350RS that make it a strong contender in the mid-capacity segment.
The 2025 CB350RS continues to be powered by a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine but with refinements for improved power delivery and efficiency. The engine makes about 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. Honda has optimised the torque curve, making it more responsive in the mid-range allowing for a smoother ride in both city traffic and highway cruising. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch which aids in smoother downshifts and prevents rear-wheel locking during aggressive braking.
Honda has revised the riding ergonomics of the CB350RS to offer a sportier yet comfortable riding stance. The slightly rear-set footpegs and a wide, low handlebar contribute to better handling, allowing for a more confident riding posture. This setup improves manoeuvrability in city conditions while ensuring a relaxed position for long-distance touring. Additionally, the redesigned seat provides better cushioning and support, making extended rides more comfortable.
The 2025 CB350RS is a motorbike which blends modern technology with classic roadster styling. It now features an advanced semi-digital instrument console that displays vital information such as gear position, real-time fuel efficiency, trip details, and even turn-by-turn navigation when connected to a smartphone. The bike also gets full-LED lighting, including a round LED headlamp and taillight, which not only enhances visibility but also adds to its premium appeal. Additionally, Honda’s voice-assisted Bluetooth connectivity system allows riders to access calls, messages, and music controls on the go.
Aesthetic updates play a key role in the 2025 CB350RS. Honda has introduced fresh colour schemes with bold new graphics and a contrasting stripe running along the fuel tank. The new colours include Rebel Red Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic which are only offered on the more expensive DLX Pro trim. The redesigned side panels, updated seat profile and revised badging further enhance the bike’s visual appeal. The combination of a blacked-out engine casing, alloy wheels, and sleek body lines gives it a modern yet rugged appearance that will attract young riders and retro enthusiasts alike.
To enhance ride quality and handling, Honda has fine-tuned the suspension setup. The front telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers are now adjusted to provide a more planted feel on different terrains. Whether riding through pothole-ridden city streets or enjoying twisty mountain roads, the CB350RS offers improved stability and comfort. The motorcycle also comes with a 310 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS which helps with better grip and braking performance in varied conditions.
