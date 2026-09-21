Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Key Specs
- Engine334 cc
- Mileage29.06 kmpl
- Power29.1 ps
- Speed120 kmph
- Max Torque29.62 Nm
- Kerb Weight183.4 kg
The Indian classic motorcycle market has experienced a major resurgence, and the 2026 Yezdi Roadster leads this movement with its distinct neo-retro appeal. Produced by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, this motorcycle pairs retro charm with modern engineering. For riders looking for an energetic cruiser that performs seamlessly during urban commutes and highway journeys, the Yezdi Roadster remains a highly attractive option in the sub-400cc class.
The Yezdi Roadster is strategically priced to compete directly against classic cruisers and modern street fighters. The ex-showroom price for the base model starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakh and moves up to Rs. 2.11 Lakh for the premium special editions.
The variant lineup is organised primarily around aesthetic colour treatments and distinct design highlights, featuring the newly introduced high-end paint option.
Variant Choice Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)* Roadster Sharkskin Blue Rs. 1,94,000 Roadster Smoke Grey Rs. 1,96,000 Roadster Bloodrush Maroon Rs. 2,00,000 Roadster Savage Green Rs. 2,05,000 Roadster Shadow Black Rs. 2,08,000 Roadster Red Wolf (New Release) Rs. 2,10,000
State taxes, local RTO fees, and vehicle insurance parameters vary by region.
Underneath its muscular exterior, the bike houses an updated liquid-cooled Alpha-2 engine setup configured for punchy mid-range responsiveness and reliable high-speed cruising.
The power delivery feels eager and lively, allowing the motorcycle to transition smoothly from slow city traffic to highway speeds. It reaches an estimated top speed of 120 km/h to 140 km/h, depending on rider weight and wind conditions. In terms of efficiency, real-world fuel economy ranges between 28 kmpl and 32 kmpl, backed by a teardrop-shaped 12.5-litre fuel tank that secures an estimated total riding range of 350 km.
The design of the bike blends muscle cruiser lines with streetfighter practicality. Key visual details include short chopped fenders, bar-end or conventional mirrors based on the styling pack, a dual-exhaust setup that creates a deep exhaust note, and signature badging across the fuel tank.
The chassis and cycle parts focus on agility and balanced handling:
The seat height is set at a manageable 790 mm, providing standard footpeg positioning and a wide handlebar that gives riders an upright, confident posture. For the instrumentation, a clean, circular digital console offers clear visibility for essential trip metrics, speed tracking, and fuel levels. Additionally, riders can strip away the removable pillion seat whenever they prefer a custom, solo-rider look.
Evaluating the core strengths and limitations can assist potential buyers in making an informed purchasing decision:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
|Rs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.1 PS
|29.62 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|183.4 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda CB350RS
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|30 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|179 kg
|2171 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoadsterVSCB350RS
|Triumph Speed 400
|Rs. 2.4 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|37 PS
|32 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|179 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoadsterVSSpeed 400
|Triumph Speed T4
|Rs. 2.09 LakhsOnwards
|-
|349 cc
|29 PS
|31 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|180 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|RoadsterVSSpeed T4
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|Rs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
|349.34 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|191 kg
|2140 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoadsterVSMeteor 350
|Ola Electric Roadster Pro
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Roadster Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoadsterVSRoadster Pro
The Yezdi Roadster marked the revival of the brand in 2022, an icon for those who remember it. But Yezdi’s return has been far from smooth sailing. With choppy waters on the product and sales front, there was plenty that needed attention and improvement. The brand has been listening, and we now have a nearly all-new Roadster with new styling, a thoroughly updated engine, a new chassis, and a lot more. Is the motorcycle “new” enough to wipe Yezdi’s slate clean? We rode the 2025 Roadster from the bike maker’s spiritual home in Mysore to the scenic Madikeri, to find out.
The 2025 Roadster has received extensive changes visually, but it still wears a familiar silhouette. Look closely, and you will sample the extent of upgrades. The rake angle has been revised for better stability, while the castor angle has been improved for more comfort. The headlamp cluster is new, and you get a chopped rear fender for a nicer look. The bike also gets new alloy wheels (18-inch front, 17-inch rear), and is now equipped with a wider 150-section rear tyre, which brings more visual weightage to the motorcycle. The new Roadster retains the same fuel tank, but the colour options are all-new, with the ‘69’ graphic bringing a nice look. That said, it's hard to look past the influence of the Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 in the styling, especially in this all-black paint scheme.
There are two variants on offer - Standard and Pro. The Standard variant gets a hydrofoam handlebar optimised for comfort, while the Pro variant gets a flat handlebar that sits wider and also closer to the rider, making it not only comfortable but more visually imposing as well. Another interesting difference is the taillight on both variants, with the lower trims getting a conventional brake light on the tyre hugger, while the LED indicators double up as brake lights on the Pro variant. The wheelbase remains the same at 1,440 mm.
What’s really improved is the overall build quality of the motorcycle. There are fewer panel gaps, the paint quality is a lot better, and the bike holds itself rather well after a long day of riding. The LED headlamp illumination is decent in both low and high beam options. The round LCD instrument console has been carried over and is adjustable for tilt, but it's hard to read under direct sunlight. The build is certainly one of the more notable improvements on the Roadster, and it feels more lasting this time.
Another big change is the ergonomics on the new Roadster. The update aimed to make the bike more comfortable, which is why the footpegs for the rider have been moved forward for a more centre-set riding posture. The handlebar sits closer to the rider, while the cushioning has improved for both the rider and pillion. The 795 mm seat height makes it accessible for all, and the seat itself is big enough now to allow more room to adjust on the fly. Taller riders will still find this a slightly compact bike, especially on long rides. But most riders under 5’10” will find this a decent position to be in. The pillion also benefits from the changes with lower-set footpegs, a comfier seat, and the option of a backrest as an accessory.
Speaking of which, riders have the option to remove the rear seat entirely for a bobber-styled look on the bike, while Yezdi will sell you over 50 customisation options with its plethora of accessories available, to personalise your bike.
The 334 cc Alpha2 engine has been borrowed from the Yezdi Adventure, and the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor has received comprehensive upgrades for better performance. The engine gets new internals, including a cast iron liner on the cylinder block for enhanced durability, a torsional damper for lower NVH levels, as well as a breather canopy for lower oil consumption, among other changes. There’s a slip and assist clutch as well for more effortless shifts.
The result is a motor that produces 28.8 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque, slightly better numbers over the older model, but the performance feels livelier with the new Roadster. Yezdi says the gear ratios (2,3 & 4) have been optimised for better low-end rideability, and the gear-based mapping allows the engine to optimise torque and power in the right gear.
The torque curve is flatter this time, and there is an immediate surge in power as you open the throttle. The 2025 Roadster is quick, feels faster, and has a stronger mid-range than before. The road from Mysore to Madikeri, a distance of around 120 km, has plenty of open highways with twisties in the mix. We found ourselves routinely sitting at 100 kmph on certain sections with the engine rumbling at just around 6,000 rpm in the sixth gear. In-gear acceleration feels nice, and the bike pulls cleanly for the most part, allowing you to maintain triple-digit speeds easily. We saw the bike pull up to 120 kmph very well, and while the exhaust gets quite audible, this is a fast motorcycle. It’s worth mentioning that this is a nice-sounding motorcycle, especially with the dB killers removed from the exhaust.
What could’ve been better is the fuelling, which makes the throttle slightly erratic. It’s a small but addressable caveat that we hope Yezdi can solve on the bike. I also found the low-end tractability to be an issue, and while it is a massive improvement over the older model, it doesn’t feel as seamless as some of its rivals. The Roadster comes with two riding modes - Eco and Power. The former restricts the top speed to 100 kmph (104 kmph indicated) with the rev limited kicking in at 6,000 rpm in the interest of fuel efficiency.
Jawa-Yezdi position themselves as ‘performance-retro’ motorcycle brands. The focus is to bring more fun to a space, which has largely been about laidback riding. This approach might just help Yezdi find its niche in the segment. The new Roadster is underpinned by a new frame and sub-frame, which complement the engine well. The suspension setup has been reworked with the 41 mm telescopic front forks (135 mm travel) that get new internals, while the rear twin shocks (106 mm travel) are all-new. Both units have been optimised to balance comfort and handling, and do a good job. The ride quality is decent, absorbing most undulations without compromising agility.
The bike is responsive, predictable, and most importantly, enjoyable around the corners. Of course, this is not a corner carver, but it is quite supportive when you want to go fast around the twisties. The Chamundi hills in Mysore and the highway leading up to Coorg allowed us to scrape the footpegs on plenty of occasions, putting a wide grin on our faces. The wider rear tyre helps maintain excellent high-speed stability.
Braking performance is delivered by a 320 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc setup, making it one of the best in the business. The bike also packs dual-channel ABS from Continental, and the unit is well-calibrated to the braking system. Yezdi claims a 60-0 kmph stopping distance of 17 metres, and let’s just say, the errant drivers of our highways gave us plenty of opportunity to test that claim, unwillingly, of course.
The 2025 Roadster is a resurrection of sorts. The bike has been around for a while, but I think this is the shape that truly makes it worth considering. Since its launch last month, the Roadster also benefits from a GST-led price reduction, now retailing between ₹1.94 lakh and ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a better-value motorcycle. While that’s something all sub-350 cc motorcycles will enjoy, it comes at the right time for Yezdi, which is really looking for a turnaround. But a better-built bike is just half the battle won; Yezdi also needs to work on its after-sales service and increase touchpoints, all of which are crucial for the continued success of the brand at large. What I can do this time is recommend the bike to aspiring customers more confidently. Go, take a test ride.
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Yezdi Roadster's beautiful design and excellent performance, although concerns arise regarding its reliability and build quality compared to competitors.
|Max Power
|29.1 PS
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Max Torque
|29.62 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|29.06 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|334 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
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