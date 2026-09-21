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YEZDI MOTORCYCLES Roadster

₹1.94 - 2.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Indian classic motorcycle market has experienced a major resurgence, and the 2026 Yezdi Roadster leads this movement with its distinct neo-retro appeal. Produced by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, this motorcycle pairs retro charm with modern engineering. For riders looking for an energetic cruiser that performs seamlessly during urban commutes and highway journeys, the Yezdi Roadster remains a highly attractive option in the sub-400cc class.

Yezdi Roadster Price in India and Variant Lineup

The Yezdi Roadster is strategically priced to compete directly against classic cruisers and modern street fighters. The ex-showroom price for the base model starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakh and moves up to Rs. 2.11 Lakh for the premium special editions.

The variant lineup is organised primarily around aesthetic colour treatments and distinct design highlights, featuring the newly introduced high-end paint option.

Variant Pricing Structure

Variant ChoiceEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)*
Roadster Sharkskin BlueRs. 1,94,000
Roadster Smoke GreyRs. 1,96,000
Roadster Bloodrush MaroonRs. 2,00,000
Roadster Savage GreenRs. 2,05,000
Roadster Shadow BlackRs. 2,08,000
Roadster Red Wolf (New Release)Rs. 2,10,000

State taxes, local RTO fees, and vehicle insurance parameters vary by region.

Engine Performance, Refinement, and Mechanical Details

Underneath its muscular exterior, the bike houses an updated liquid-cooled Alpha-2 engine setup configured for punchy mid-range responsiveness and reliable high-speed cruising.

  • Engine Configuration: 334 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine.
  • Maximum Power Output: 28.7 bhp at 7,300 rpm.
  • Peak Torque Delivery: 29.62 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
  • Gearbox Layout: 6-speed constant-mesh manual transmission paired with an Assist and Slipper Clutch to prevent rear-wheel hop during rapid downshifts.

Performance and Everyday Mileage

The power delivery feels eager and lively, allowing the motorcycle to transition smoothly from slow city traffic to highway speeds. It reaches an estimated top speed of 120 km/h to 140 km/h, depending on rider weight and wind conditions. In terms of efficiency, real-world fuel economy ranges between 28 kmpl and 32 kmpl, backed by a teardrop-shaped 12.5-litre fuel tank that secures an estimated total riding range of 350 km.

Design, Hardware, and Ride Quality

The design of the bike blends muscle cruiser lines with streetfighter practicality. Key visual details include short chopped fenders, bar-end or conventional mirrors based on the styling pack, a dual-exhaust setup that creates a deep exhaust note, and signature badging across the fuel tank.

The chassis and cycle parts focus on agility and balanced handling:

  • Suspension System: 41mm telescopic front forks handle the front end, while the rear uses gas-filled twin shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload system to tailor the firmness.
  • Brakes and Safety: Features a large 320mm front disc brake and a 240mm rear disc brake regulated by dual-channel ABS from Continental for confident stopping power under varied weather conditions.
  • Tire and Wheel Layout: Equipped with alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres, utilising a 100/90-18 tyre at the front and a wider 150/70-17 section tyre at the rear for optimal traction.

Ergonomics and Instrumentation

The seat height is set at a manageable 790 mm, providing standard footpeg positioning and a wide handlebar that gives riders an upright, confident posture. For the instrumentation, a clean, circular digital console offers clear visibility for essential trip metrics, speed tracking, and fuel levels. Additionally, riders can strip away the removable pillion seat whenever they prefer a custom, solo-rider look.

Advantages and Considerations of the Yezdi Roadster

Evaluating the core strengths and limitations can assist potential buyers in making an informed purchasing decision:

Advantages

  • The energetic 334cc engine delivers quick acceleration and robust highway performance.
  • Twin-exhaust design provides a deep, premium exhaust note and an imposing road presence.
  • Dual-channel ABS paired with generous disc brakes ensures strong stopping power.
  • Removable pillion seat allows the motorcycle to quickly shift from a practical commuter to a solo cruiser.
  • Liquid cooling manages engine temperature efficiently during warm summer rides and dense traffic conditions.

Considerations

  • The firmer rear suspension setup can feel slightly stiff when travelling over sharp potholes or rough roads.
  • Handlebars and footpegs can experience mild vibrations at higher engine revolutions.
  • The digital console layout remains straightforward but misses out on advanced Bluetooth turn-by-turn navigation integrations found on newer alternatives.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    334 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    29.06 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    29.1 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    29.62 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    183.4 kg
View All Roadster SpecsView specs icon

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Variants

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster price starts at ₹ 1.94 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes in 7 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster's top variant is Red Wolf.
7 Variants Available
Roadster Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
334 cc
120 kmph
Roadster Smoke Grey
₹1.96 Lakhs*
334 cc
120 kmph
Roadster Bloodrush Maroon
₹2 Lakhs*
334 cc
120 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Sept 2026
Luviwe Sambudla shines with two wins at F4 Indian Championship, but Aris Kyriakou leads standings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Delhi will introduce a barrierless toll system at entry points to reduce congestion and improve air quality.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Steelbird Helmets launched the SB-120 in India, a certified, comfortable full-face helmet featuring fog-resistant visors and customizable options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Nitin Gadkari emphasized systemic issues causing cost overruns in infrastructure projects, calling for accountability and improved quality standards.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Feb 2026
Classic Legends will unveil a special edition Yezdi Roadster, possibly named 'Blood Moon', on March 3, 2026.Read Full Story
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

The Yezdi Roadster marked the revival of the brand in 2022, an icon for those who remember it. But Yezdi’s return has been far from smooth sailing. With choppy waters on the product and sales front, there was plenty that needed attention and improvement. The brand has been listening, and we now have a nearly all-new Roadster with new styling, a thoroughly updated engine, a new chassis, and a lot more. Is the motorcycle “new” enough to wipe Yezdi’s slate clean? We rode the 2025 Roadster from the bike maker’s spiritual home in Mysore to the scenic Madikeri, to find out.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Design

The 2025 Roadster has received extensive changes visually, but it still wears a familiar silhouette. Look closely, and you will sample the extent of upgrades. The rake angle has been revised for better stability, while the castor angle has been improved for more comfort. The headlamp cluster is new, and you get a chopped rear fender for a nicer look. The bike also gets new alloy wheels (18-inch front, 17-inch rear), and is now equipped with a wider 150-section rear tyre, which brings more visual weightage to the motorcycle. The new Roadster retains the same fuel tank, but the colour options are all-new, with the ‘69’ graphic bringing a nice look. That said, it's hard to look past the influence of the Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 in the styling, especially in this all-black paint scheme.

(Also read: 2025 Yezdi Roadster launched with upgrades, new engine)

There are over 50 customisation options with the new Yezdi Roadster, allowing customers to personalise the motorcycle to their taste
There are over 50 customisation options with the new Yezdi Roadster, allowing customers to personalise the motorcycle to their taste

There are two variants on offer - Standard and Pro. The Standard variant gets a hydrofoam handlebar optimised for comfort, while the Pro variant gets a flat handlebar that sits wider and also closer to the rider, making it not only comfortable but more visually imposing as well. Another interesting difference is the taillight on both variants, with the lower trims getting a conventional brake light on the tyre hugger, while the LED indicators double up as brake lights on the Pro variant. The wheelbase remains the same at 1,440 mm.

What’s really improved is the overall build quality of the motorcycle. There are fewer panel gaps, the paint quality is a lot better, and the bike holds itself rather well after a long day of riding. The LED headlamp illumination is decent in both low and high beam options. The round LCD instrument console has been carried over and is adjustable for tilt, but it's hard to read under direct sunlight. The build is certainly one of the more notable improvements on the Roadster, and it feels more lasting this time.

The seat height is accessible at 795 mm, while the footpegs have been moved forward for the rider and lower for the pillion for a more comfortable riding posture
The seat height is accessible at 795 mm, while the footpegs have been moved forward for the rider and lower for the pillion for a more comfortable riding posture

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Ergonomics

Another big change is the ergonomics on the new Roadster. The update aimed to make the bike more comfortable, which is why the footpegs for the rider have been moved forward for a more centre-set riding posture. The handlebar sits closer to the rider, while the cushioning has improved for both the rider and pillion. The 795 mm seat height makes it accessible for all, and the seat itself is big enough now to allow more room to adjust on the fly. Taller riders will still find this a slightly compact bike, especially on long rides. But most riders under 5’10” will find this a decent position to be in. The pillion also benefits from the changes with lower-set footpegs, a comfier seat, and the option of a backrest as an accessory.

Speaking of which, riders have the option to remove the rear seat entirely for a bobber-styled look on the bike, while Yezdi will sell you over 50 customisation options with its plethora of accessories available, to personalise your bike.

The 334 cc Alpha2 engine has been heavily updated and offers better mid-range performance. The low-end tractability could be better
The 334 cc Alpha2 engine has been heavily updated and offers better mid-range performance. The low-end tractability could be better

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Performance

The 334 cc Alpha2 engine has been borrowed from the Yezdi Adventure, and the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor has received comprehensive upgrades for better performance. The engine gets new internals, including a cast iron liner on the cylinder block for enhanced durability, a torsional damper for lower NVH levels, as well as a breather canopy for lower oil consumption, among other changes. There’s a slip and assist clutch as well for more effortless shifts.

The result is a motor that produces 28.8 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque, slightly better numbers over the older model, but the performance feels livelier with the new Roadster. Yezdi says the gear ratios (2,3 & 4) have been optimised for better low-end rideability, and the gear-based mapping allows the engine to optimise torque and power in the right gear.

High-speed performance is excellent, but you do have some vibrations around the footpegs and handlebar at around 7,000 rpm. The new Roadster can handle triple-digit speeds with ease
High-speed performance is excellent, but you do have some vibrations around the footpegs and handlebar at around 7,000 rpm. The new Roadster can handle triple-digit speeds with ease

The torque curve is flatter this time, and there is an immediate surge in power as you open the throttle. The 2025 Roadster is quick, feels faster, and has a stronger mid-range than before. The road from Mysore to Madikeri, a distance of around 120 km, has plenty of open highways with twisties in the mix. We found ourselves routinely sitting at 100 kmph on certain sections with the engine rumbling at just around 6,000 rpm in the sixth gear. In-gear acceleration feels nice, and the bike pulls cleanly for the most part, allowing you to maintain triple-digit speeds easily. We saw the bike pull up to 120 kmph very well, and while the exhaust gets quite audible, this is a fast motorcycle. It’s worth mentioning that this is a nice-sounding motorcycle, especially with the dB killers removed from the exhaust.

What could’ve been better is the fuelling, which makes the throttle slightly erratic. It’s a small but addressable caveat that we hope Yezdi can solve on the bike. I also found the low-end tractability to be an issue, and while it is a massive improvement over the older model, it doesn’t feel as seamless as some of its rivals. The Roadster comes with two riding modes - Eco and Power. The former restricts the top speed to 100 kmph (104 kmph indicated) with the rev limited kicking in at 6,000 rpm in the interest of fuel efficiency.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a new chassis and suspension setup and is responsive, predictable, and most importantly, enjoyable around the corners.
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a new chassis and suspension setup and is responsive, predictable, and most importantly, enjoyable around the corners.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Handling & Braking

Jawa-Yezdi position themselves as ‘performance-retro’ motorcycle brands. The focus is to bring more fun to a space, which has largely been about laidback riding. This approach might just help Yezdi find its niche in the segment. The new Roadster is underpinned by a new frame and sub-frame, which complement the engine well. The suspension setup has been reworked with the 41 mm telescopic front forks (135 mm travel) that get new internals, while the rear twin shocks (106 mm travel) are all-new. Both units have been optimised to balance comfort and handling, and do a good job. The ride quality is decent, absorbing most undulations without compromising agility.

The Roadster dives into corners effortlessly, while the braking performance is one of its strongest suits
The Roadster dives into corners effortlessly, while the braking performance is one of its strongest suits

The bike is responsive, predictable, and most importantly, enjoyable around the corners. Of course, this is not a corner carver, but it is quite supportive when you want to go fast around the twisties. The Chamundi hills in Mysore and the highway leading up to Coorg allowed us to scrape the footpegs on plenty of occasions, putting a wide grin on our faces. The wider rear tyre helps maintain excellent high-speed stability.

Braking performance is delivered by a 320 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc setup, making it one of the best in the business. The bike also packs dual-channel ABS from Continental, and the unit is well-calibrated to the braking system. Yezdi claims a 60-0 kmph stopping distance of 17 metres, and let’s just say, the errant drivers of our highways gave us plenty of opportunity to test that claim, unwillingly, of course.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster arrives with notable improvements and a value-friendly price at the right time. This could just propel the brand's turnaround
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster arrives with notable improvements and a value-friendly price at the right time. This could just propel the brand's turnaround

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Verdict

The 2025 Roadster is a resurrection of sorts. The bike has been around for a while, but I think this is the shape that truly makes it worth considering. Since its launch last month, the Roadster also benefits from a GST-led price reduction, now retailing between 1.94 lakh and 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a better-value motorcycle. While that’s something all sub-350 cc motorcycles will enjoy, it comes at the right time for Yezdi, which is really looking for a turnaround. But a better-built bike is just half the battle won; Yezdi also needs to work on its after-sales service and increase touchpoints, all of which are crucial for the continued success of the brand at large. What I can do this time is recommend the bike to aspiring customers more confidently. Go, take a test ride.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Images

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Image 1
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Image 2
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Image 3
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Image 4
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Image 5
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Image 6

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Colours

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Bloodrush Maroon
Savage Green
Shadow Black
Sharkskin Blue
Smoke Grey
Red Wolf
Bloodrush maroon

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Alternatives

Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
RoadstervsCB350RS
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
RoadstervsSpeed 400
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.09 Lakhs
RoadstervsSpeed T4
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
RoadstervsMeteor 350
Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

2 - 2.5 Lakhs
RoadstervsRoadster Pro

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
3Safety
4.7Design
4Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Yezdi Roadster's beautiful design and excellent performance, although concerns arise regarding its reliability and build quality compared to competitors.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent design
  • check circle iconStrong performance
  • check circle iconComfortable ride
  • check circle iconFeatures-packed
  • check circle iconAffordable pricing

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLess reliable than Royal Enfield
  • warning iconBuild quality concerns
  • warning iconNot as premium feel
  • warning iconLimited brand recognition
  • warning iconMaintenance may be tricky

User Reviews

Classic! Looks
A true classic for cool riders! Everything about this Yezdi feels perfect. It even has a look similar to a Harley-Davidson. I haven’t ridden it for long yet, but it definitely feels like strong competition for Royal Enfield
By: Nokyeih (Mar 5, 2026)
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Best bike for classic lover
The Yezdi Roadster isn’t just a bike, it’s a statement. That rumble, those bold lines, and the fusion of classic and modern attitude give it a soul of its own.
By: Afroj Khan (Sept 17, 2025)
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Performance but in modern retro style
The new Yezdi Roadster looks beautiful, its design, performance, features and comfort are all excellent. At first glance, I thought it would be a very expensive bike. It is not as reliable as Royal Enfield and its build quality is also not that good, but this bike is an all-rounder bike.
By: srijan mandal (Sept 14, 2025)
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News

The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets subtle revisions over its predecessor with improvements all over
2025 Yezdi Roadster: All you need to know
13 Aug 2025
The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster has been launched, starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
2025 Yezdi Roadster launched with upgrades, new engine; priced at 2.10 lakh
12 Aug 2025
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  News

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Specifications and Features

Max Power29.1 PS
Body TypeRoadster Bikes
Max Torque29.62 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage29.06 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Roadster specs and features

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