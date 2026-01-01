hamburger icon
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Front Left View
1/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Front Right View
2/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Front View
3/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Left View
4/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Rear Left View
5/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Rear Right View
6/19

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Savage Green

2.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Roadster Savage Green

Roadster Savage Green Prices

The Roadster Savage Green, is listed at ₹2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Roadster Savage Green Mileage

All variants of the Roadster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Roadster Savage Green Colours

The Roadster Savage Green is available in 5 colour options: Bloodrush Maroon, Savage Green, Shadow Black, Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey.

Roadster Savage Green Engine and Transmission

The Roadster Savage Green is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Roadster Savage Green vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Roadster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 priced between ₹1.96 Lakhs - 2.19 Lakhs.

Roadster Savage Green Specs & Features

The Roadster Savage Green has Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Savage Green Price

Roadster Savage Green

₹2.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,04,628
RTO
16,370
Insurance
12,131
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,129
EMI@5,011/mo
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Savage Green Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.1 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Savage Green EMI
EMI4,510 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,09,816
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,09,816
Interest Amount
60,770
Payable Amount
2,70,586

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster other Variants

Roadster Sharkskin Blue

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,565
RTO
15,485
Insurance
11,945
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,995
EMI@4,750/mo
Roadster Smoke Grey

₹2.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,96,331
RTO
15,706
Insurance
11,992
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,029
EMI@4,815/mo
Roadster Bloodrush Maroon

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,00,018
RTO
16,001
Insurance
12,054
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,073
EMI@4,902/mo
Roadster Shadow Black

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,315
RTO
16,665
Insurance
12,193
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,37,173
EMI@5,098/mo
Popular Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

View all  Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

