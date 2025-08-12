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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Smoke Grey

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Roadster specs and features

Roadster Smoke Grey

Roadster Smoke Grey Prices

The Roadster Smoke Grey, is listed at ₹2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Roadster Smoke Grey Mileage

All variants of the Roadster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Roadster Smoke Grey Colours

The Roadster Smoke Grey is available in 6 colour options: Bloodrush Maroon, Savage Green, Shadow Black, Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey, Red Wolf.

Roadster Smoke Grey Engine and Transmission

The Roadster Smoke Grey is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Roadster Smoke Grey vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Roadster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed T4 priced ₹2.09 Lakhs.

Roadster Smoke Grey Specs & Features

The Roadster Smoke Grey has Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Smoke Grey Price

Roadster Smoke Grey

₹2.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,96,331
RTO
15,706
Insurance
11,992
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,029
EMI@4,815/mo
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Smoke Grey Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.1 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Smoke Grey EMI
EMI4,334 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,01,626
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,01,626
Interest Amount
58,398
Payable Amount
2,60,024

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster other Variants

Roadster Sharkskin Blue

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,565
RTO
15,485
Insurance
11,945
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,995
EMI@4,750/mo
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Close

Roadster Bloodrush Maroon

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,00,018
RTO
16,001
Insurance
12,054
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,073
EMI@4,902/mo
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View breakup

Roadster Savage Green

₹2.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,04,628
RTO
16,370
Insurance
12,131
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,129
EMI@5,011/mo
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View breakup

Roadster Green Mamba

₹2.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,551
EMI@5,020/mo
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View breakup

Roadster Shadow Black

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,315
RTO
16,665
Insurance
12,193
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,37,173
EMI@5,098/mo
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View breakup

Roadster Red Wolf

₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,09,950
RTO
16,796
Insurance
12,221
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,38,967
EMI@5,136/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Alternatives

Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
RoadstervsCB350RS
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.09 Lakhs
RoadstervsSpeed T4
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
RoadstervsSpeed 400
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
RoadstervsMeteor 350

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