Roadster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Roadster Smoke Grey (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.24 Lakhs. It offers many features like ChargingRoadster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Roadster Smoke Grey (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.24 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Navigation, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Max Power: 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC