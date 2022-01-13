Roadster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Roadster Steel Blue in Delhi is Rs. 2.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low Roadster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Roadster Steel Blue in Delhi is Rs. 2.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Navigation, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Max Power: 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC ...Read MoreRead Less