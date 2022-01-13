Saved Articles

HT Auto

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Hunter Green

2.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Roadster specs and features

Roadster Hunter Green Latest Updates

Roadster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Roadster Hunter Green in Delhi is Rs. 2.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low

  • Max Power: 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Hunter Green Price

    Hunter Green
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,02,142
    RTO
    16,171
    Insurance
    10,437
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,28,750
    EMI@4,917/mo
    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Hunter Green Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-130/80-17
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    12.5 L
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Wheelbase
    1440 mm
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Max Power
    29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
    Max Torque
    29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Bore
    76 mm
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Compression Ratio
    11:01
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Double Cradle
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Fork & Coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Twin shock absorbers with gas canister
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Navigation
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Twin Exhaust,
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    LCD
    Charging at Home
    No
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Hunter Green EMI
    EMI4,425 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,05,875
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,05,875
    Interest Amount
    59,628
    Payable Amount
    2,65,503

    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster other Variants

    Smoke Grey
    ₹2.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,98,142
    RTO
    15,851
    Insurance
    10,370
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,24,363
    EMI@4,822/mo
    Steel Blue
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    View breakup
    Gallant Grey
    ₹2.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    View breakup
    Sin Silver
    ₹2.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

