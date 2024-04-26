Which is the top variant of Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2? The top variant of Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the Recon.

What are the key specifications of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2? The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 211-323 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 7.1-10.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 have, and what is the price range? The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Recon is priced at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2? The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 7.1-10.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 211-323 km on a single charge.