|Battery Capacity
|7.1-10.3 kWh
|Max Speed
|155 kmph
|Range
|211-323 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes in 2 variants. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2's top variant is Recon.
₹2.99 Lakhs*
155 Kmph
211 Km
₹3.99 Lakhs*
155 Kmph
323 Km
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth,WiFi
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
*Ex-showroom price