Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right View
1/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Rear View
2/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right Side View
3/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Front View
4/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Rear Left View
5/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Double Left View
View all Images
6/23

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 starting price is Rs. 2,99,000 in India. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available in 2 variant and
2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Key Specs
Battery Capacity7.1-10.3 kWh
Max Speed155 kmph
Range211-323 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all F77 Mach 2 specs and features

About Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Latest Update

  • Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched, is ₹80,000 more affordable than before
  • Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched. Check what's new

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Variants & Price

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes in 2 variants. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2's top variant is Recon.

    STD
    2.99 Lakhs*
    155 Kmph
    211 Km
    Recon
    3.99 Lakhs*
    155 Kmph
    323 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity7.1-10.3 kWh
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range211-323 km
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
    View all F77 Mach 2 specs and features

      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 News

      Cosmetically, the F77 Mach 2 gets new colour schemes.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched, is 80,000 more affordable than before
      26 Apr 2024
      The power and torque output of the Ultraviolette F77 has gone up.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched. Check what's new
      25 Apr 2024
      The Ultraviolette F77 has been on sale since 2022 and is all set to receive its first comprehensive upgrade in the form of Mach 2
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 to be launched today: What to expect
      23 Apr 2024
      One of the intriguing aspects of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 teased is the possibility of a new riding mode that could surpass the performance offered by the current "Ballistic" mode.
      Ultraviolette Teases F77 Mach 2 Launch: What's in store for e-bike enthusiasts?
      23 Apr 2024
      Ultraviolette plans to have the larger format Space Station and smaller Space Pod test ride zones across multiple markets in India
      Ultraviolette to widen network with 17 new outlets, to enter 5 markets in Europe in 2024
      25 Apr 2024
      Ultraviolette Videos

      Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
      Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
      30 Jan 2023
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 FAQs

      The top variant of Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the Recon.
      The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 211-323 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 7.1-10.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Recon is priced at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 7.1-10.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 211-323 km on a single charge.
      The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

