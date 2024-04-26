HT Auto
HomeNew BikesUltravioletteF77 Mach 2On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right View
1/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Rear View
2/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right Side View
3/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Front View
4/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Rear Left View
5/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Double Left View
View all Images
6/23
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

F77 Mach 2 Price in Ahmedabad

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 2.99 Lakhs. The on road price for Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 STD₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon₹ 3.99 Lakhs
...Read More

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 Kmph
211 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
2,99,000
EMI@6,427/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Recon
₹3.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 Kmph
323 Km
View breakup

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

3.15 Lakhs Onwards
Check KM 5000 EV details
View similar Bikes

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ultraviolette Bikes

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 News

    Cosmetically, the F77 Mach 2 gets new colour schemes.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched, is 80,000 more affordable than before
    26 Apr 2024
    The power and torque output of the Ultraviolette F77 has gone up.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched. Check what's new
    25 Apr 2024
    The Ultraviolette F77 has been on sale since 2022 and is all set to receive its first comprehensive upgrade in the form of Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 to be launched today: What to expect
    23 Apr 2024
    One of the intriguing aspects of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 teased is the possibility of a new riding mode that could surpass the performance offered by the current "Ballistic" mode.
    Ultraviolette Teases F77 Mach 2 Launch: What's in store for e-bike enthusiasts?
    23 Apr 2024
    Ultraviolette plans to have the larger format Space Station and smaller Space Pod test ride zones across multiple markets in India
    Ultraviolette to widen network with 17 new outlets, to enter 5 markets in Europe in 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    View all
     Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 News

    Ultraviolette Videos

    Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
    Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
    30 Jan 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xoom 160

    Hero Xoom 160

    1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Keeway Benda LFS 700

    Keeway Benda LFS 700

    8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Keeway Benda LFC 700

    Keeway Benda LFC 700

    8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details