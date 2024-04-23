HT Auto
HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 To Be Launched Tomorrow: What To Expect

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 to be launched tomorrow: What to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2024, 15:13 PM
  • We list down all the changes we can expect from the upcoming Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, which is all set for launch on April 24, 2024.
2022 Ultraviolette F77
The Ultraviolette F77 has been on sale since 2022 and is all set to receive its first comprehensive upgrade in the form of Mach 2
Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive (UV) is gearing up to introduce the updated F77 Mach 2 electric performance motorcycle tomorrow, April 24, 2024. The Ultraviolette F77 was launched in late 2022 and the new F77 Mach 2, will most likely be a host of upgrades to the performance e-bike. This will also be the most comprehensive upgrade to the e-bike ever since its launch. UV has revealed little about what these upgrades will be. That said, here’s what we think the F77 Mach 2 will pack with its arrival.

The upcoming Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is expected to get upgrades to the performance and tech on the e-bike. The teaser hints at a redesigned UI on the instrument console, while the Ballistic mode could pack better performance than before. It’s noteworthy to mention that as much as we found the F77 entertaining during our first ride, we did feel the bike could do with slightly better low-end performance.

Also Read : Ultraviolette announces extended warranty up to 8 lakh km on F77.

Ultraviolette F77
The Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest electric motorcycle to be built in India and is all set to be exported to Europe with the brand's first overseas outlet in Turkiye
Expect the chassis, body panels and design language to remain largely the same but UV could introduce new colour options and graphics to the F77 Mach 2. The bike could also get revisions to the suspension setup and braking performance as well as regenerative braking to keep up with any changes to the powertrain. The fit and finish could see improvements, while the range and charging times are likely to be revised.

The Ultraviolette F77 remains the fastest electric motorcycle in India. It is sold in two variants - Original and Recon - along with the limited-run Space Edition. The model packs a PMS electric motor that belts out 27 kW (36.2 bhp) and 85 Nm on the Original, while the Recon packs 38.8 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 140 kmph on the Original, while the Recon can do the same run in 3.1 seconds with a 147 kmph top speed.

The F77 Space Edition is faster with 0-100 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 152 kmph. The e-bike packs 7.1 kWh offering a range of 206 km (IDC) on the Original. A larger 10.3 kWh battery pack powers the Recon and Space Edition offering a range of 307 km (IDC) on a single charge.

Also Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

The 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 will see an update in price with the current model priced from 3.80 lakh, going up to 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The upgrades are also important given the brand’s recent foray into the European market. The updated F77 will be exported from India with UV recently opening its first overseas dealership in Turkiye.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2024, 15:13 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 Ultraviolette Ultraviolette Automotive F77 Ultraviolette Europe

