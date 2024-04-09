Ultraviolette announces extended warranty up to 8 lakh km on F77

In an industry-first initiative, Ultraviolet Automotive has announced an extended warranty structure on the battery and drivetrain of the F77 performance electric motorcycle. The Ultraviolette F77 will now be available with a global warranty coverage of up to 800,000 km. The new extended warranty is available in three packages - UV Care, UV Care+, and UV Care Max. It now stands doubled on the former two packs under the new initiative, while increasing eight times on the top version.

The Ultraviolette F77 gets a standard vehicle warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km, which remains unchanged on the performance electric motorcycle. The battery and drivetrain warranty has now been increased to 60,000 km for three years under UV Care, and 100,000 km for five years under UV Care+, while the UV Care Max gets an 800,000 km/8 years coverage. The UV Care and UV Care+ packages are available across both the Original and Recon variants, while the UV Care Max package is exclusively offered on the F77 Recon variant.

Also Read : Ultraviolette enters Turkiye with the F77 e-motorcycle, forays into Europe

The extended warranty coverage is a global first and will be applicable across the globe

Speaking on the announcement of the new battery warranty, Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-Founder - Ultraviolette, said, "Being the global pioneer in battery technology and offering an extensive warranty is a testament to Ultraviolette's commitment to revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape. The introduction of the new warranty structure for the battery and drivetrain is underpinned by rigorous efforts in battery engineering, including meticulous validation processes spanning five levels of safety, and future-ready battery technology. Ultraviolette's extended warranty reaffirms the uncompromising quality and reliability of our electric motorcycles."

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder - Ultraviolette said, " At Ultraviolette, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation and this new warranty structure is a validation of that. Over the last 7 years, we have significantly advanced battery technology and standards. With this new offering, the F77 will not just be fast and capable but also be reassuring to own. The extensive coverage of 800,000 km is set to surpass all riding expectations, creating a new benchmark in EV ownership and experience."

Ultraviolette says the new battery and drivetrain warranty structure is a result of the extensive testing on the F77. The company said that one of its F77 test motorcycles recently clocked 100,000 km while retaining over 95 per cent of its original rated capacity. Moreover, the same motorcycle showed an IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) range of 304 km on a single charge during the recent ARAI testing. That’s a negligible drop when compared to the claim of 307 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge on a new bike.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

Furthermore, Ultraviolette is gearing up to announce something new on April 24, 2024. The company is tight-lipped about the same but the F77 will likely get some updates. Keep watching this space for all the details on the upcoming new F77.

First Published Date: