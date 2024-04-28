HT Auto
Kia EV9 GT promises enormous power, debut in January 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2024, 10:17 AM
Kia EV9
Kia EV9
Kia is working on the punchier version of its flagship electric SUV EV9, which will come with a GT badge. The South Korean auto giant under the Hyundai group claims that the Kia EV9 GT is slated to launching January next year. The OEM also claims that the EV9 GT will come with a more punchy performance compared to the standard version of the electric SUV.

Kia claims the EV9 GT will break cover with enormous power from an upgraded dual-motor setup. The Kia EV9 GT is claimed to accelerate 0-100 kmph in less than four seconds, which is pretty impressive considering the large size of the SUV, which weighs nearly 2,721 kg. The upcoming Kia EV9 GT is expected to receive a major power boost over the 373 bhp peak power and 701 Nm of maximum torque, offered by the most potent iteration of the SUV. The additional power and torque would be helpful for the EV9 GT to shave off more than one second from its acceleration time.

Also Read : Kia is betting big on affordable EV3 compact electric SUV to beat rivals

It is not clear if Kia will upgrade the battery chemistry of the upcoming EV9 GT. If not, then the range of the car is expected to take a hit. Usually, this happens when an electric vehicle gets a performance upgrade at the expense of efficiency. Currently, the Kia EV9 GT-Line comes promising a 434 km range on a single charge. On the mechanical front, Kia has revealed that the upcoming EV9 GT will come with a beefier suspension setup and upgraded brakes to complement the performance upgrade.

Kia is betting big on its range of electric cars to grab a sizeable chunk of the global electric vehicle market. The EV9 plays a crucial role in that strategy and the EV9 GT will come as the flagship variant of the car. Other models in the lineup are EV6, EV5, EV3, EV4 etc., which are positioned across different segments based on size and body style.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2024, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: Kia EV6 Kia Kia EV9 EV9 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

