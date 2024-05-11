Honda opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development

Honda R&D India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, recently inaugurated its new Solution R&D Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Honda R&D centre works towards developing the brand’s motorcycles and power products and the new R&D centre will help the two-wheeler giant advance the development of electric two-wheelers.

Honda previously announced plans to bring two new electric scooters to the market this year. The company also plans to bring an electric motorcycle. All offerings will be locally developed and could get swappable batteries as well. The upcoming commuter range of electric two-wheelers will be exported as well, which makes the India operations even more important. Honda recently opened its new engine assembly line at the Manesar plant for ICE models, intended for exports.

Honda says the new R&D centre will also work on software and connected services through ‘co-creating’ by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development of other companies.

The move is in line with Honda’s global electrification strategy that will see the brand rollout mass market EVs in India for domestic and international markets. The company has set a global target of achieving carbon neutrality in all its products and corporate activities by 2050.

Honda says its new Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly. It will also work on software and connected services through ‘co-creating’ by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development of other companies. Honda plans to partner with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products in the long term.

The company says the geographical location of its R&D centre allows it to partner with like-minded players faster. Bengaluru has become the hub of electric two-wheeler players including Ather Energy, Ola Electric, TVS, Ultraviolette, Oben, Orxa Energies, and more. An ecosystem familiar with EV development should give Honda’s R&D team a significant advantage.

Honda says it will also work to solve social issues such as carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation under the brand’s ‘Triple Action to Zero 2’ initiative.

