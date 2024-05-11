TVS iQube electric scooter to get more variants soon, launch likely next month

TVS is all set to introduce new variants of the iQube electric scooter in this financial year. The TVS iQube has been a success for the manufacturer as its maiden electric offering and the company is now looking to expand the number of variants in FY2025, along with the addition of an electric three-wheeler to its portfolio. KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO - TVS Motor Company , revealed the development during the post-earnings call for Q4 FY2024.

Radhakrishnan further revealed that the new variants of the iQube will be available with different battery capacities and price points. HT Auto understands that the new iQube variants will be available as early as next month. However, details about the upcoming offerings remain under wraps. It’s also unclear if the new variants include the much-awaited iQube ST, which was revealed over two years ago.

The TVS iQube will soon face the heat from the new Ather Rizta, while the more affordable Ola S1 X might also take away a chunk of its market share

With the expiration of the FAME II subsidy and the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) valid till July 31, 2024, TVS will be looking to bring more competitively priced offerings to the market in a bid to retain its sales momentum. The iQube has seen a hike in prices since the subsidy revision and the model now retails from ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) onwards.

With the arrival of new offerings like the Ather Rizta as well as the Ola S1 X, TVS can expect its sales to shift to other EV players. The new variants and a product refresh should keep the iQube more relevant in today’s times. Expect the e-scooter to arrive with a smaller battery pack with a lower starting price. The model is presently offered with a 3.04 kWh battery pack promising a range of 107 km (claimed) on a single charge. Meanwhile, the TVS iQube ST promised to come with a 5.1 kWh battery pack.

The iQube has been a consistent seller for TVS with sales crossing the 1.94 lakh units mark in FY2024, while the company sold 17,403 units of the electric scooter in April this year, kicking off the new fiscal on a high.

Apart from the new iQube, TVS will also bring its electric three-wheeler to the market in FY2025. This will be the brand’s maiden offering in the space and the model will take on the electric three-wheelers from Piaggio, Bajaj, Altigreen, Euler and more.

