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VOLVO XC90

₹97.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
101
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Introduction

The Volvo XC90 facelift was launched in India on March 4, 2025. The Swedish automaker's flagship SUV was globally unveiled last year, with a new exterior design and feature upgrades. This is the XC90's second major facelift in a decade, with which the MPV will remain competitive against other premium SUVs on the market. The XC90 will be offered in six and seven-seater variants, with three engine options: two mild hybrids and one plug-in hybrid.

Volvo XC90 Price:

The new Volvo XC90 has been launched at an introductory price of 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). Volvo has brought the SUV to India after a year of it being launched in the global markets. It comes with a complete redesign in terms of its exterior as well as the cabin. The XC90 features updates to its tech suite and brings an all-new 2.0-litre mild hybrid ‘Miller’ engine. 

When was the Volvo XC90 launched?

Volvo Auto India has finally launched the XC90 facelift in India on March 4, 2025. The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut in September 2024, with an extensive upgrade delivering important changes to the brand's iconic SUV, including stylistic changes and feature upgrades. This is the XC90's second major facelift in a decade, and it will keep the flagship Volvo SUV competitive with rival premium SUVs on the market.

What features are available in the Volvo XC90?

The new XC90 facelift comes with a redesigned grille with diagonal slats, while the LED DRLS retain the characteristic Thor hammer design with a slight revision. The front bumper has been updated with vertical air vents while the lower intake is positioned further outwards. The silhouette remains the same barring the new alloys, and rear rear sports redesigned LED taillights.

The cabin gets a new 11.2-inch infotainment display that replaces the older nine-inch unit. The display is fitted vertically between the AC vents and above the HVAC panel. The plug-in hybrid XC90 features a dedicated shortcut for the electric-only drive mode. The overall cabin layout remains the same, and the XC90 will continue to be sold in a seven-seat configuration. Volvo has added Frequency Selective Damping to improve ride quality, along with better sound insulation.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Volvo XC90?

The Volvo XC90 facelift entirely removes the diesel option and is powered by a new mild-hybrid Miller engine. This B5 powertrain features all-wheel drive and uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. This unit is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt electric motor that produces 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. For the global markets, Volvo offers a strong PHEV option that boasts a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 455 bhp. The front axle houses the petrol unit, which makes 310 bhp on its own. This is paired with a 145 bhp rear motor and a 14.7 kWh battery pack. With this, the XC90 PHEV claims to bring an electric driving range of 71 km. This PHEV unit is not available in India.

What is the seating capacity of the Volvo XC90?

The overall layout remains the same and the XC90 will continue to be on sale as a seven-seater.

What are the safety features of the Volvo XC90?

The XC90 facelift offers driver aids such as Pilot assist, Ready to drive notification, Adaptive cruise control and Rear cross traffic alert with autobrake functionality. There are several ADAS features including Lane keeping aid, Oncoming road mitigation, Run-off mitigation, rear collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, oncoming mitigation by braking and collision avoidance mitigation.

The SUV further features comprehensive safety features such as passenger airbag cut-off switch, dual-stage airbags, driver side knee airbag, power child safety lock, emergency brake light, laminated side and rear windows, whiplash injury protection, inflatable curtain side impact protection and ISOFIX mounting points.

What cars does the Volvo XC90 rival in its segment?

The SUV will compete with models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Lexus Ux 350h

Volvo XC90 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1969 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.38 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    247 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    680 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    360 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All XC90 SpecsView specs icon

Volvo XC90 Variants

Volvo XC90 price starts at ₹ 97.8 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
XC90 B5 AWD
₹97.8 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Volvo XC90 Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Consumer concerns over E20 petrol lead to a rise in alternative fuel vehicle sales, nearing petrol car figures.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jun 2025
Volvo's innovative multi-adaptive seatbelt, debuting in 2026, customizes protection for occupants during crashes based on individual characteristics.Read Full Story
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Volvo XC90 Images

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Volvo XC90 Colours

Volvo XC90 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Onyx Black
Denim Blue
Crystal White
Bright Dusk
Mulberry Red
Vapour Grey
Onyx black

Volvo XC90 User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
5Safety
4.4Design
3.8Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Volvo XC90 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The Volvo XC90 impresses with its luxurious design, strong safety credentials, and reliable performance, though some users have raised concerns about engine response and suspension noise.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSleek and sophisticated design
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable interior with generous legroom
  • check circle iconExceptional safety features and performance
  • check circle iconHigh-quality materials and refined ambiance
  • check circle iconVery pleasant driving experience

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconUnderpowered 2.0L engine, especially when fully loaded
  • warning iconHigher service costs due to imported parts
  • warning iconStiff air suspension on rough roads produces noise
  • warning iconSlow gearbox response on highways
  • warning iconInfotainment system issues

User Reviews

Always Dependable
Volvo XC90 is a car you can trust with your eyes closed. It is built to protect. The service network is also improving a lot in India now.
By: Yash Raj Singh (Apr 30, 2026)
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Practical for Work
I use the Volvo XC90 for my daily visits. It is very sturdy and handles rough patches well. The safety features are a major confidence booster.
By: Vikram Rathore (Apr 30, 2026)
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Aggressive yet Safe
Volvo XC90 has a great stance. It looks aggressive in the mirror but is the safest car for the family. The performance is punchy enough for me.
By: Vinay Pathak (Apr 30, 2026)
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Stunning Road Presence
Volvo XC90 is a head turner. The Crystal White color shines like a diamond. It is the most stylish 7-seater SUV in India right now.
By: Vijay Shukla (Apr 30, 2026)
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Cinematic Interiors
The interior of Volvo XC90 feels like a movie set. Everything is so perfect and high-end. The ambient lighting at night is very soothing.
By: Vikas Solanki (Apr 30, 2026)
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Volvo XC90 Related News

Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore, The all-new SUV features a redesigned front bumper and the LED headlamps get minor tweaks. The alloy wheels also feature a new look.
2025 Volvo XC90 caught your attention? Here's how it differs from the old one
9 Mar 2025
While the Volvo XC90 is priced at rs 1.03 crore, the Audi Q7's price ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.70 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.85 lakh.
Volvo XC90 vs Audi Q7: Specs, features and price compared. Which premium ride would you go for
6 Mar 2025
Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore,
Volvo XC90: Here's everything that the 2025 version of the Swedish SUV houses
5 Mar 2025
Volvo India has launched the 2025 XC90 at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
2025 Volvo XC90 launched in India, priced at 1.03 crore
4 Mar 2025
The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with a facelift featuring a new front profile while maintaining the same silhouette as before.
2025 Volvo XC90 set for launch today: Price expectation
4 Mar 2025
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 Volvo XC90 Related News
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Volvo XC90 Brochure

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Volvo XC90 Specifications and Features

Max Power247 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque360 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage12.38 kmpl
Engine1969 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed180 kmph
SunroofYes
View all XC90 specs and features

Volvo XC90 Mileage

Volvo XC90 in India is available in Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Volvo XC90's petrol variant is 12.38 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo XC90 B5 AWD comes with a 71 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
B5 AWD
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
12.38 kmpl

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