Additional Features

Well Judged Touches Of Stainless Steel, The Urban Luxury Styling Kit Adds A Luxurious Sparkle, The Front Decor Frames Feature Abundant Chrome And Mesh, Together With The Skid Plate In Stainless Steel And The Lower Spoiler With Mesh Detailing For The Sides, The Body Kit With Its Wheel Arch Extensions And Door Trims And By Accentuating The Horizontal, The Side Scuff Plates Emphasise The Sleekness Of The XC90Ã¢??s Shape, The Rear Bumper Gets An Exclusive Skid Plate In Stainless Steel And A Lower Spoiler Whose Styling And Mesh Accents Give The Tail End, The Integrated Double Tailpipes Are Included And Complete The Look Of Elegant Power Sunroof With Power Operation Heated Wing Screen Washes Heated Steering Wheel Bright Integrated Roof Rails Bright Decor Side Windows Colour Coordinated Door Handles Dual Integrated Tail Pipes Colour Coordinated Rear View Mirrors Headlight High Pressure Cleaning Retractable Mirrors