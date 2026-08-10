Introduction

The Volvo XC90 facelift was launched in India on March 4, 2025. The Swedish automaker's flagship SUV was globally unveiled last year, with a new exterior design and feature upgrades. This is the XC90's second major facelift in a decade, with which the MPV will remain competitive against other premium SUVs on the market. The XC90 will be offered in six and seven-seater variants, with three engine options: two mild hybrids and one plug-in hybrid.

Volvo XC90 Price:

The new Volvo XC90 has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom). Volvo has brought the SUV to India after a year of it being launched in the global markets. It comes with a complete redesign in terms of its exterior as well as the cabin. The XC90 features updates to its tech suite and brings an all-new 2.0-litre mild hybrid ‘Miller’ engine.

When was the Volvo XC90 launched?

Volvo Auto India has finally launched the XC90 facelift in India on March 4, 2025. The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut in September 2024, with an extensive upgrade delivering important changes to the brand's iconic SUV, including stylistic changes and feature upgrades. This is the XC90's second major facelift in a decade, and it will keep the flagship Volvo SUV competitive with rival premium SUVs on the market.

What features are available in the Volvo XC90?

The new XC90 facelift comes with a redesigned grille with diagonal slats, while the LED DRLS retain the characteristic Thor hammer design with a slight revision. The front bumper has been updated with vertical air vents while the lower intake is positioned further outwards. The silhouette remains the same barring the new alloys, and rear rear sports redesigned LED taillights.

The cabin gets a new 11.2-inch infotainment display that replaces the older nine-inch unit. The display is fitted vertically between the AC vents and above the HVAC panel. The plug-in hybrid XC90 features a dedicated shortcut for the electric-only drive mode. The overall cabin layout remains the same, and the XC90 will continue to be sold in a seven-seat configuration. Volvo has added Frequency Selective Damping to improve ride quality, along with better sound insulation.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Volvo XC90?

The Volvo XC90 facelift entirely removes the diesel option and is powered by a new mild-hybrid Miller engine. This B5 powertrain features all-wheel drive and uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. This unit is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt electric motor that produces 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. For the global markets, Volvo offers a strong PHEV option that boasts a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 455 bhp. The front axle houses the petrol unit, which makes 310 bhp on its own. This is paired with a 145 bhp rear motor and a 14.7 kWh battery pack. With this, the XC90 PHEV claims to bring an electric driving range of 71 km. This PHEV unit is not available in India.

What is the seating capacity of the Volvo XC90?

The overall layout remains the same and the XC90 will continue to be on sale as a seven-seater.

What are the safety features of the Volvo XC90?

The XC90 facelift offers driver aids such as Pilot assist, Ready to drive notification, Adaptive cruise control and Rear cross traffic alert with autobrake functionality. There are several ADAS features including Lane keeping aid, Oncoming road mitigation, Run-off mitigation, rear collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, oncoming mitigation by braking and collision avoidance mitigation.

The SUV further features comprehensive safety features such as passenger airbag cut-off switch, dual-stage airbags, driver side knee airbag, power child safety lock, emergency brake light, laminated side and rear windows, whiplash injury protection, inflatable curtain side impact protection and ISOFIX mounting points.

What cars does the Volvo XC90 rival in its segment?

The SUV will compete with models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Lexus Ux 350h