BMW X4 vs Volvo XC90

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC90
Volvo XC90
D5 Inscription
₹88.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0L Drive-E Turbocharged Diesel I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds7.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl15.38
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,38,9231,03,94,640
Ex-Showroom Price
96,20,00088,90,000
RTO
10,16,00011,17,580
Insurance
4,02,4233,86,560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,37,2692,23,421

