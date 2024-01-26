HT Auto
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Specs comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM
  • Hero Mavrick 440 and Harley-Davidson X440 were developed together. However, there are few differences between the two motorcycles.
Both motorcycles share the same engine and brakes but the design language is different.
Both motorcycles share the same engine and brakes but the design language is different.

A few years ago, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced their partnership and it was revealed that the manufacturers will be co-developing new motorcycles together. First, we saw the Harley-Davidson X440 back in 2023 and now Hero MotoCorp has unveiled their motorcycle. It is called the Mavrick and it will be the new flagship motorcycle in Hero MotoCorp's lineup.

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Engine and gearbox

Both motorcycles use the same 440 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 27 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and the peak torque output of both motorcycles arrive at 4,000 rpm. However, it is the Harley-Davidson that puts out 2 Nm more than the Mavrick. For reference, the torque output of the X440 is rated at 38 Nm while Hero claims 36 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Suspension

Harley-Davidson X440 uses a set of 43mm KYB up-side down forks in the front and gas-filled twin shocks at the rear with 7-step preload adjustment. Hero MotoCorp is using telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic rear twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Also watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Brakes

Braking duties on both motorcycles are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

Also watch: Hero Mavrick 440 roadster breaks cover

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Price and booking

Harley-Davidson X440 is priced between 2.40 lakh and 2.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Harley sells the X440 in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S. As of now, Hero MotoCorp has not announced the pricing of the Mavrick 440. However, it is expected to be priced slightly lower because it does use less premium components than the Harley-Davidson.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Harley-Davidson Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Mavrick 440 Harley-Davidson X440

