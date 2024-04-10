2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; Check prices

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar N250 for the 2024 model year and the flagship naked Pulsar gets a host of upgrades including new hardware and modern tech. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at ₹1.51 lakh (ex showroom which, interestingly, means there is no increment over the previous asking price. The features bring the motorcycle up to speed with several premium motorcycles while giving it an edge over other 250 cc offerings.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 now gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, which is now available across the Pulsar N-Series. The new LCD console is a big departure from the part-analogue unit on the predecessor. The new instrument cluster is the same one as seen on the recently launched Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 and brings features multiple trip meters, distance to empty, gear position indicator, digital tachometer and more.

The addition of Bluetooth connectivity further brings call and SMS alerts, phone battery status, signal strength status, and the option to accept or reject calls using the button on the left switch cube.

Bajaj Pulsar N250: Key technical upgrades

The Pulsar N250 gets a revamped front suspension with USD forks replacing telescopic units at the front. The quarter-litre streetfighter gets traction control, a 140 section rear tyre as well as new ride modes for ABS - Rain, Road and On/Off.

The Chakan-based manufacturer has also introduced new graphics and colours on the bike - Red and White. Moreover, the kerb weight has gone up by 2 kg and it now stands at 164 kg which means it is still the most heaviest motorcycle in the segment.

The updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 continues to draw power from the same 249 cc air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike continues to get a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc brake. The bike continues to ride on 17-inch wheels with tubeless tyres.

Other features on the Pulsar N250 include a bi-functional LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, a USB charging port, and more.

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 will hit the showrooms in a few days from now, while bookings are now open. The updated offering will take on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha MT-15, Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke and the like in the segment.

