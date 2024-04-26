Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE launched with Graffiti Evo livery. Check what's new

Ducati India has introduced a new colour for the Hypermotard 950 RVE. It is called Graffiti Evo livery and is inspired by street art. The Graffiti Evo livery costs ₹40,500 more than the standard version. So, it is priced at ₹16 lakh ex-showroom. The new colour scheme comes with several splash-like graphics that are all through the body panels of the motorcycle.

Powering the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE is the same 937 cc Testastretta L-Twin engine that puts out 112 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 96 Nm at 7,250 rpm. There is throttle-by-wire, liquid cooling and Desmodromic configuration. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with Ducati Quick Shift which is essentially a bi-directional quick shifter.

In addition, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE boasts an impressive array of cutting-edge electronics. This includes various ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and a convenient wheelie control system. Despite its advanced features, the motorcycle remains lightweight, tipping the scales at just 193 kg.

Beneath its eye-catching exterior, the Hypermotard 950 RVE is built around a sturdy tubular steel trellis frame. It is equipped with a fully adjustable 45 mm Marzocchi USD fork and a Sachs monoshock with preload and rebound damping adjustability, ensuring a smooth and customizable ride. The bike glides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with high-performance Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. Braking power is provided by twin 320 mm discs at the front, paired with Brembo Monobloc calipers, while the rear features a 245 mm disc for reliable stopping power.

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is not the only motorcycle that Ducati recently updated. The brand also launched Panigale V2 in a new black livery. The price has not yet been announced but it is expected to happen soon.

