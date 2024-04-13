HT Auto
Ducati DesertX Rally bookings open, is more hardcore version of ADV

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2024, 18:30 PM
  • Ducati DesertX Rally uses a 937 cc Testastretta engine. It puts out 108 bhp and 92 Nm.
Ducati DesertX Rally
Ducati DesertX Rally comes with more suspension travel than the standard model
Last year, Ducati revealed the DesertX Rally in the global market. It is basically a more hardcore version of the DesertX adventure tourer which is already on sale in the Indian market at a price of 18.33 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that they have started accepting bookings for the DesertX Rally in India. So, the launch of the new motorcycle is expected to happen soon in the Indian market and it will be more expensive than the standard version.

The DesertX Rally is the first motorcycle from the brand to get a 21-inch front rim and 18-inch rear. This motorcycle has been put through its paces on racetracks and even took on the Erzberg Rodeo 2023. Not to mention, the DesertX Rally is sporting a fresh new livery.

With a beak-like design on the front mudguard and Kayaba suspension providing more travel, this bike is ready for any terrain. The rear wheel travel has been increased by 20 mm, while the front sees a 20 mm bump as well. Plus, the new central-spoked wheels offer better impact absorption than standard alloy wheels.

There is a forged carbon sump guard, machined gear pedals, and rear brake lever, the Rally version only weighs 1 kg more than the standard DesertX. Powering the DesertX Rally is a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine delivering 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Also Read : Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India

Equipped with six riding modes including Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally, the DesertX Rally also features Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). The 5-inch colour TFT screen with Ducati Multimedia System allows for seamless smartphone connectivity, offering music control, call management, and optional Turn by Turn navigation.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2024, 18:30 PM IST
