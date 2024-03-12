Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India

Ducati India has launched the Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S in the Indian market. The Streetfighter V4 is priced at ₹24.62 lakh whereas the V4 S costs ₹27.80 lakh for the Ducati Red colour whereas the Grey Nero colour is priced at ₹28 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new motorcycles will be competing against the BMW S 1000 RR and Kawasaki Z H2.

Both motorcycles use the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. It puts out 205 bhp of max power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-direction quickshifter.

The fuel tank is shared with the 2022 Panigale V4 so the capacity is now rated for 16.5 litres. Moreover, there are new side covers on the sides. Ducati is also offering a new ‘Wet’ riding mode and the V4 S models get a lithium-ion battery that is 1.7 kg lighter. The graphics on the instrument cluster are revised. The cooling fan has been updated to offer better management of operating temperatures and better thermals for the rider.

The Streetfighter V4 S features semi-active Ohlins suspension (NIX30 upside-down 43 mm fork and TTX36 shock absorber) with SmartEC 2.0 interface. The rims are forged from aluminium alloy and are from Marchesini. The swingarm is now positioned 4 mm higher for better anti-squat action.

The Streetfighter V4 is based on the Panigale V4. Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "The all-new MY23 Streetfighter V4 is based on the evolution of the Panigale V4, which has proved to be a gamechanger. This latest addition in the Super Naked Segment exemplifies our commitment to push boundaries and redefining the thrill of riding. With its combination of raw power, amazing agility, and striking design, the all-new Streetfighter V4S embodies the essence of Ducati's relentless pursuit of excellence, and we are super excited to offer it to the enthusiasts in India!"

