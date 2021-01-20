Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Brake Size
330 mm
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Size
220 mm
Calliper Type
-
Front Wheel Size
-
Rear Wheel Size
-
Front Tyre Size
-
Rear Tyre Size
-
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Radial Tyres
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Front Suspension
Telescopic Inverted Fork with inner diameter of 43mm and Öhlins NPX Smart-EC with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 125mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link with gas-charged Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC damper featuring preload, compression and rebound damping, 143mm stroke.