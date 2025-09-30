HT Auto
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP deliveries begin in India

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP deliveries begin in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 30 Sept 2025, 15:09 pm
  • Honda has started deliveries of the 2025 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India, priced at 28.99 lakh, featuring MotoGP-inspired design, advanced electronics, and class-leading superbike performance.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP deliveries
Honda has commenced deliveries of its newly launched superbike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. (thez900maverick/Instagram)
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP deliveries
Honda has commenced deliveries of its newly launched superbike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.
Honda has officially begun deliveries of its flagship superbike, the 2025 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, just two weeks after its launch in India. The motorcycle, priced at 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is already reaching Honda BigWing dealerships across the country, with social media videos showing customers taking deliveries in cities like Indore and Kochi.

The Fireblade name carries a cult status among performance motorcycle fans, both in India and abroad. After being discontinued in 2020, Honda has relaunched the superbike in its latest avatar. Compared to the older version, the new model commands a price increase of around 2.23 lakh and comes with MotoGP-inspired updates, including aerodynamic winglets and improved electronics.

Deliveries and customer experiences

Videos circulating online show detailed delivery processes. In Indore, one customer received his bike in a metal cage, delivered on a flatbed truck, while in Kochi, another customer celebrated the handover with his family at the dealership. The excitement underscores the Fireblade’s reputation as Honda’s halo product for the Indian market.

Engine and performance

At the heart of the superbike is a 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, tuned to deliver 217.5 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quickshifter and ride-by-wire throttle. A titanium exhaust further enhances its performance credentials.

Advanced features and electronics

The Fireblade SP is loaded with rider aids and race-derived technologies. Highlights include:

  • Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
  • Wheelie Control
  • Five power modes and nine traction control levels
  • Three-level ABS with race mode (rear ABS can be disengaged)
  • Three-level Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD)
  • Electronic suspension system with Öhlins EC 3.0 front forks and monoshock
  • Chassis, Braking, and Design

Built on a lightweight aluminium diamond frame, the bike draws heavily from Honda’s MotoGP experience. It rides on 17-inch wheels and uses twin 330 mm Brembo Stylema discs upfront with a 220 mm rear rotor. The aerodynamic fairing integrates winglets to improve stability at high speeds. The design also retains the sharp twin-pod LED headlamps and central air intake from the earlier version.

Market position and rivals

At 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP sits in India’s premium superbike space, competing with the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and the BMW S 1000 RR. With its advanced electronics, aerodynamics, and race-derived engineering, the Fireblade SP positions itself as a serious contender for enthusiasts seeking track-focused performance.

SpecificationDetails
Engine999cc, liquid-cooled inline-four
Power Output217.5 bhp @ 14,500 rpm
Torque113 Nm @ 12,500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter
FrameAluminum diamond frame
Front SuspensionOhlins EC 3.0 USD forks (electronically adjustable)
Rear SuspensionOhlins monoshock (electronically adjustable)
Front BrakesTwin 330 mm Brembo Stylema discs
Rear Brake220 mm rotor
ElectronicsHSTC, wheelie control, ABS (race mode), HESD
Wheels17-inch alloys front and rear
Price (ex-showroom, India) 28.99 lakh

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 30 Sept 2025, 15:09 pm IST
TAGS: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

