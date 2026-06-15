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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cbr1000rr R Fireblade Sp: 5 Things To Know About The Returning Superbike

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 5 things to know about the returning superbike

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2026, 14:16 pm
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  • Honda has brought back the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India with similar specifications as before but a higher price.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP combines MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, electronic rider aids and premium chassis components.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP combines MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, electronic rider aids and premium chassis components.

Honda has reintroduced the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the litre-class superbike combines race-derived aerodynamics, advanced electronics and premium chassis components, placing it among the most focused track machines currently on sale in the country. Here are five things to know about it:

1 Honda's most powerful road-going superbike

At the heart of the Fireblade SP is a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 214.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Exhaust gases flow through a 4-2-1 system ending in an Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

2 Aerodynamics are inspired by MotoGP

Developed with input from Honda Racing Corporation, the Fireblade SP features aerodynamic winglets integrated into the front fairing to generate downforce at speed. A rear aero step built into the lower fairing helps improve rear-wheel grip under acceleration. The motorcycle also retains its distinctive front-end design with twin LED headlamps flanking a central air intake.

3 Packs extensive electronic kit

Honda has equipped the Fireblade SP with multiple riding modes, nine-level traction control, wheelie control, Start Mode launch control, three engine-braking settings and three ABS modes. A dual-motor throttle-by-wire system helps deliver smoother throttle response, while all settings are managed through a 5-inch TFT display.

4 Premium hardware standard

The superbike uses an aluminium frame and third-generation Ohlins Smart Electronic Control suspension. This includes 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock that continuously adjusts damping characteristics. Braking is handled by twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper.

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5 Other specifications and rivals

The Fireblade SP rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. It has a 1,455 mm wheelbase, 830 mm seat height, 115 mm ground clearance and a kerb weight of 201 kg. Fuel tank capacity stands at 16.5 litres. At 33.50 lakh, it competes with the BMW S 1000 RR and Ducati Panigale V4 S in India.

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First Published Date: 15 Jun 2026, 14:16 pm IST
TAGS: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

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