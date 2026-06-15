Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 5 things to know about the returning superbike

Honda has reintroduced the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the litre-class superbike combines race-derived aerodynamics, advanced electronics and premium chassis components, placing it among the most focused track machines currently on sale in the country. Here are five things to know about it:

1 Honda's most powerful road-going superbike At the heart of the Fireblade SP is a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 214.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Exhaust gases flow through a 4-2-1 system ending in an Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

2 Aerodynamics are inspired by MotoGP Developed with input from Honda Racing Corporation, the Fireblade SP features aerodynamic winglets integrated into the front fairing to generate downforce at speed. A rear aero step built into the lower fairing helps improve rear-wheel grip under acceleration. The motorcycle also retains its distinctive front-end design with twin LED headlamps flanking a central air intake.

3 Packs extensive electronic kit Honda has equipped the Fireblade SP with multiple riding modes, nine-level traction control, wheelie control, Start Mode launch control, three engine-braking settings and three ABS modes. A dual-motor throttle-by-wire system helps deliver smoother throttle response, while all settings are managed through a 5-inch TFT display.

4 Premium hardware standard The superbike uses an aluminium frame and third-generation Ohlins Smart Electronic Control suspension. This includes 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock that continuously adjusts damping characteristics. Braking is handled by twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 999.9 cc 999.9 cc 12 kmpl 12 kmpl ₹ 33.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda SP 125 123.94 cc 123.94 cc 63 kmpl 63 kmpl ₹88,528 Compare View Offers Honda CB1000 Hornet SP 1000 cc 1000 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 12.36 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda SP160 162.71 cc 162.71 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda NX500 471 cc 471 cc 26.5 kmpl 26.5 kmpl ₹ 6.33 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda NX200 184.4 cc 184.4 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Other specifications and rivals The Fireblade SP rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. It has a 1,455 mm wheelbase, 830 mm seat height, 115 mm ground clearance and a kerb weight of 201 kg. Fuel tank capacity stands at 16.5 litres. At ₹33.50 lakh, it competes with the BMW S 1000 RR and Ducati Panigale V4 S in India.

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