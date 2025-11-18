HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Removes Cbr1000rr R Fireblade Sp And Rebel 500 From Website

Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2025, 17:24 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Honda has delisted the Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from its website, likely due to the initial limited CBU batches selling out quickly.

2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 have been removed from the Indian website after the first CBU allotment.
2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 have been removed from the Indian website after the first CBU allotment.
View Personalised Offers on
Honda Shine 100 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda’s India website has quietly dropped the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 listings after being introduced only a few months ago. The timing appears abrupt, but a closer look at Honda’s market behaviour suggests a familiar pattern that we have seen before.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

For high-end products brought in as Completely Built Units, Honda typically follows a cyclical strategy: a small batch arrives, demand is assessed, and once all units are sold, the model is temporarily removed from the website. Given the interest both motorcycles generated at launch, the initial allocation appears to have been claimed quickly.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
Engine Icon98.98 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹63,191
Compare
View Offers
Honda Rebel 500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Rebel 500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27 kmpl
₹ 5.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 100 Dx (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100 DX
Engine Icon98.98 cc Mileage Icon64 kmpl
₹69,694
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹55,992
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf Deluxe Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe Pro
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹68,485
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Honda CB1000GT sports tourer debuts globally at EICMA 2025 with Hornet design DNA

Honda Rebel 500: Honda’s Middleweight Cruiser

The Rebel 500 marked Honda’s first serious attempt to tap into India’s growing middleweight cruiser space. Its 471cc parallel-twin engine delivers 45.5 hp and 43.3 Nm, tuned for accessible low-end torque. A 690 mm seat height and relaxed ergonomics make it approachable for riders of varying experience levels. Showa suspension and disc brakes keep the setup simple and functional.

Also Read : Honda WN7 globally debuted with futuristic design and 140 km range at EICMA 2025

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Track-Focused Flagship

At the performance end of Honda’s lineup sits the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. The 999cc inline-four produces 214.5 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and bi-directional quickshifter. Premium components, Ohlins electronic suspension, Brembo brakes and a comprehensive electronic aid suite displayed via a five-inch TFT, make it one of the most advanced supersports ever officially sold in India.

Also Read : Honda Activa surpasses 3.5 crore sales mark since 2001

The two models' delisting appears consistent with Honda’s CBU playbook rather than an abrupt withdrawal. If the brand follows its usual approach, the listings may return once the next batch is confirmed for India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2025, 17:24 pm IST
TAGS: honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Rebel 500 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Honda Rebel 500

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.