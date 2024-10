CB750 Hornet Launch DateThe Honda CB750 Hornet is expected to launch on 26th Dec 2024 .CB750 Hornet Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 11 - 11.5 Lakhs* .CB750 Hornet RivalsKawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple, Yamaha YZF-R7, BMW F 850 GS and Ducati Monster are sought to be the major rivals to Honda CB750 Hornet .

...Read More

Read Less