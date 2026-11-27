BMW M 1000 RR Price:

BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M 1000 RR?

The BMW M 1000 RR is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M 1000 RR?

BMW M 1000 RR comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW M 1000 RR?

BMW M 1000 RR rivals are Ducati Panigale V4, Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide, Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide.