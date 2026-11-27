BMW M 1000 RR Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Power217.53 ps
- Speed300 kmph
- Max Torque113 Nm
- Kerb Weight194 kg
BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW M 1000 RR is available in 1 variant - STD.
BMW M 1000 RR comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.
BMW M 1000 RR rivals are Ducati Panigale V4, Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide, Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW M 1000 RR
|Rs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|217.53 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|194 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Ducati Panigale V4
|Rs. 32.05 LakhsOnwards
|1103 cc
|218.99 PS
|120.9 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|M 1000 RRVSPanigale V4
|Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide
|Rs. 63.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|108.77 PS
|175 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|368 kg
|2410 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|M 1000 RRVSCVO Street Glide
|Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide
|Rs. 67.37 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|93.8 PS
|175 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|387 kg
|2410 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|M 1000 RRVSCVO Road Glide
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|Max Power
|217.53 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|113 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|300 kmph
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