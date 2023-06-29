HT Auto
BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: 5 things to know

BMW Motorrad has recently launched M 1000 RR in the Indian market. The motorcycle will be brought to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit. The manufacturer has started accepting pre-bookings and the deliveries will begin in November 2023. Here are five things that one should know about the BMW M 1000 RR.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2023, 11:46 AM
BMW M 1000 RR can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds
BMW M 1000 RR can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds

BMW M 1000 RR: Engine

The engine on the M 1000 RR is a 999 cc, four-cylinder unit that is water/oil cooled and it features BMW ShiftCam technology. It puts out max power of 210 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

BMW M 1000 RR: M Competition Package

BMW is also offering their M Competition Package. It adds an M endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger, Passenger kit, and M Billet Pack special Black Storm Metallic/M Motorsport colour scheme. Apart from this, there is also Carbon Pack that adds carbon parts such as the rear fender, aero wheel cover, air box cover, tank cover, chain guard, sprocket cover and seat cover.

Bmw M 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M 1000 Rr
₹ 42 - 45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Also Read : India-bound BMW R 1300 GS to make its global debut on this date

BMW M 1000 RR: Features

The M 1000 RR is loaded with features. It gets Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro, Dynamic brake light, heated grips, a coloured TFT screen, all LED lighting, a USB port to charge mobile devices, cruise control and a drop sensor. Apart from this, there is an onboard computer, riding modes, adjustable levers, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill Start Assist, launch control, slide control, wheelie control and a lot more.

BMW M 1000 RR: Hardware

Suspension duties are performed by 45 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Both are adjustable for compression and rebound. The swingarm is made up of aluminium and BMW Motorrad is using carbon wheels that measure 17 inches. The front tyre measures 120/70 while the rear one measures 200/55. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm twin discs in the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

BMW Motorrad is offering the M 1000 RR in two variants.
BMW M 1000 RR: Price and variants

The M 1000 RR is offered in two variants - Standard and Competition. They are priced at 49 lakh and 55 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2023, 11:46 AM IST
