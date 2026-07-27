BMW S 1000 XR Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power165 ps
- Speed200 kmph
- Max Torque114 Nm
- Kerb Weight226 kg
BMW S 1000 XR is priced at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW S 1000 XR is available in 1 variant - Pro.
BMW S 1000 XR comes in two colour options: Ice Grey, Racing Red.
BMW S 1000 XR comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
BMW S 1000 XR rivals are Ducati DesertX, Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati DesertX V2, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW R 1250 RT, Suzuki Hayabusa.
BMW S 1000 XR comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW S 1000 XR
|Rs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|165 PS
|114 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|226 kg
|2333 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|Ducati DesertX
|Rs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
|937 cc
|111.52 PS
|92 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|S 1000 XRVSDesertX
|Triumph Tiger 1200
|Rs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
|1160 cc
|150 PS
|130 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|245 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|S 1000 XRVSTiger 1200
|Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
|Rs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1252 cc
|152.2 PS
|125 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|258 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|S 1000 XRVSPan America 1250
|BMW R 1250 RT
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1254 cc
|135.9 PS
|143 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|279 kg
|2222 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|S 1000 XRVSR 1250 RT
|Suzuki Hayabusa
|Rs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1340 cc
|190 PS
|150 Nm
|Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|266 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|S 1000 XRVSHayabusa
BMW S 1000 XR is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|165 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|114 Nm
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999.0 cc
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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