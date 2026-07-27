BMW S 1000 XR Price:

BMW S 1000 XR is priced at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW S 1000 XR?

The BMW S 1000 XR is available in 1 variant - Pro.

What are the BMW S 1000 XR colour options?

BMW S 1000 XR comes in two colour options: Ice Grey, Racing Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW S 1000 XR?

BMW S 1000 XR comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW S 1000 XR?

BMW S 1000 XR rivals are Ducati DesertX, Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati DesertX V2, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW R 1250 RT, Suzuki Hayabusa.

What is the mileage of BMW S 1000 XR?

BMW S 1000 XR comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).