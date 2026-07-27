PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageColoursImages
1/11

BMW S 1000 XR

₹22.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

BMW S 1000 XR Price:

BMW S 1000 XR is priced at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW S 1000 XR?

The BMW S 1000 XR is available in 1 variant - Pro.

What are the BMW S 1000 XR colour options?

BMW S 1000 XR comes in two colour options: Ice Grey, Racing Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW S 1000 XR?

BMW S 1000 XR comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW S 1000 XR?

BMW S 1000 XR rivals are Ducati DesertX, Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati DesertX V2, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW R 1250 RT, Suzuki Hayabusa.

What is the mileage of BMW S 1000 XR?

BMW S 1000 XR comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

BMW S 1000 XR Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    165 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    114 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    226 kg
View All S 1000 XR SpecsView specs icon

BMW S 1000 XR Variants

BMW S 1000 XR price starts at ₹ 22.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
S 1000 XR Pro
₹22.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
200 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW S 1000 XR Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Formula 1 returns to Malaysia for the first time since 2017, replacing Bahrain due to regional instability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Union Ministers support ethanol-blended fuel, promoting E85 as a cheaper, cleaner alternative to E20 for consumers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Formula 1 and Mumbai Falcons launch India's first Official F1 Sim Racing Championship, promoting grassroots motorsport talent.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
India's auto sector faces fuel uncertainty, prompting manufacturers to rethink production and adopt electrified operations amidst supply challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Feb 2026
The Axor Brutale Ryden helmet offers stylish design, modern safety features, and comfort, catering to daily and weekend riders.Read Full Story

BMW S 1000 XR Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S 1000 XR.
BMW S 1000 XR
Ducati DesertX
VS
BMW S 1000 XRSelect model
Ducati DesertXSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

BMW S 1000 XR comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR image
Rs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards-999 cc165 PS114 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes226 kg2333 mmDiscDiscCast Aluminium
Ducati DesertXDucati DesertX imageRs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
4.21
937 cc111.52 PS92 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes--Double DiscDiscSpokeS 1000 XRVSDesertX
Triumph Tiger 1200Triumph Tiger 1200 imageRs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
51
1160 cc150 PS130 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes245 kg-DiscDiscSpokeS 1000 XRVSTiger 1200
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 imageRs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards-1252 cc152.2 PS125 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes258 kg2270 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumS 1000 XRVSPan America 1250
BMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 RT imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1254 cc135.9 PS143 NmTourer Bikes279 kg2222 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyS 1000 XRVSR 1250 RT
Suzuki HayabusaSuzuki Hayabusa imageRs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards-1340 cc190 PS150 NmSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes266 kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloyS 1000 XRVSHayabusa

BMW S 1000 XR Images

BMW S 1000 XR Image 1
BMW S 1000 XR Image 2
BMW S 1000 XR Image 3
BMW S 1000 XR Image 4
BMW S 1000 XR Image 5
BMW S 1000 XR Image 6

BMW S 1000 XR Colours

BMW S 1000 XR is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Ice grey

BMW S 1000 XR Alternatives

Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsDesertX
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsTiger 1200
UPCOMING
Ducati DesertX V2

Ducati DesertX V2

19 - 22 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsPan America 1250
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsR 1250 RT
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsHayabusa

BMW S 1000 XR Related News

The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
21 May 2024
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
 BMW S 1000 XR Related News

BMW S 1000 XR Specifications and Features

Max Power165 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque 114 Nm
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999.0 cc
Max Speed200 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all S 1000 XR specs and features

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
Bajaj ADV

Bajaj ADV

2 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F450 GS

BMW F450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
F450 GS Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

view all specs and features