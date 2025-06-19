The BMW R 1300 R is expected to launch on 20th Aug 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹17 - 18 Lakhs*.
The BMW R 1300 R is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 1300 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
|Max Torque
|149 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1300 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
