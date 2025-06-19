Images
BMW R 1300 R Right View
UPCOMING

BMW R 1300 R

Exp. Launch on 20 Aug 2025
17 - 18 Lakhs*Expected price
BMW R 1300 R Latest Update

R 1300 R Launch Date

The BMW R 1300 R is expected to launch on 20th Aug 2025.

R 1300 R Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹17 - 18 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The BMW R 1300 R is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1300 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

BMW R 1300 R Specifications and Features

Max Torque149 Nm @ 6500 rpm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine1300 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

BMW R 1300 R FAQs

The BMW R 1300 R is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 17-18 Lakhs.
The BMW R 1300 R is expected to launch on 20th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1300 cc segment.
The BMW R 1300 R features a 1300 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The BMW R 1300 R faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined in the 1300 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.