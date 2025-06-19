R 1300 R Launch Date

The BMW R 1300 R is expected to launch on 20th Aug 2025.

R 1300 R Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹17 - 18 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The BMW R 1300 R is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1300 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol

