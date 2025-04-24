HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw R 1300 Rt Teased Ahead Of April 29 Unveil

BMW R 1300 RT teased ahead of April 29 unveil

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2025, 09:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW R 1300 RT will use the 1,300 cc boxer engine from the R 1300 GS.
BMW R 1300 RT will get all-new bodywork and design when compared to the R 1250 RT.
BMW R 1300 RT will get all-new bodywork and design when compared to the R 1250 RT.

BMW Motorrad has released a new teaser of its new R 1300 RT motorcycle. It is the successor to the R 1250 RT. The luxury touring motorcycle was also spotted last year in Europe. The brand will unveil the R 1300 RT on 29 April at 5 PM CEST. In India, the BMW R 1250 RT is priced at 24.95 lakh ex-showroom so expect the R 1300 RT to cost more when it is finally launched in the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2025, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad R 1300 RT

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.