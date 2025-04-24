BMW R 1300 RT teased ahead of April 29 unveil

BMW Motorrad has released a new teaser of its new R 1300 RT motorcycle. It is the successor to the R 1250 RT. The luxury touring motorcycle was also spotted last year in Europe. The brand will unveil the R 1300 RT on 29 April at 5 PM CEST. In India, the BMW R 1250 RT is priced at ₹24.95 lakh ex-showroom so expect the R 1300 RT to cost more when it is finally launched in the Indian market.