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DISCONTINUED

BMW R 1250 R

₹15.95 Lakhs*
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BMW R 1250 R is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BMW R 1250 R Alternatives

Kawasaki Z1100

Kawasaki Z1100

12.79 Lakhs
R 1250 RvsZ1100
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
R 1250 RvsMonster
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF-R9

Yamaha YZF-R9

13 - 14 Lakhs
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Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

14.42 Lakhs
R 1250 RvsNinja 1100SX
Ducati SuperSport 950

Ducati SuperSport 950

16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs
R 1250 RvsSuperSport 950
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
R 1250 Rvs890 Duke R

BMW R 1250 R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1254 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    239 kg
View All R 1250 R SpecsView specs icon

BMW R 1250 R Variants

BMW R 1250 R price starts at ₹ 15.95 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
R 1250 R STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
1254 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW R 1250 R Visual Comparison

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BMW R 1250 R comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R image
Rs. 15.95 LakhsOnwards-1254 cc135.96 PS143 NmSports Bikes239 kg2165 mmDouble DiscDiscCast Aluminium
Kawasaki Z1100Kawasaki Z1100 imageRs. 12.79 LakhsOnwards
41
1099 cc136 PS113 NmSports Bikes221 kg2055 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyR 1250 RVSZ1100
Ducati MonsterDucati Monster imageRs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5205
890 cc110.68 PS91.1 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes175 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloyR 1250 RVSMonster
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SXKawasaki Ninja 1100SX imageRs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards
4.2100
1099 cc136 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes238 kg2100 mmDisc DiscAlloyR 1250 RVSNinja 1100SX
Ducati SuperSport 950Ducati SuperSport 950 imageRs. 16.06 LakhsOnwards-937 cc110.1 PS93 NmSports Bikes210 kg2070 mmDiscDiscAlloyR 1250 RVSSuperSport 950
KTM 890 Duke RKTM 890 Duke R imageRs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards-889 cc121 PS99 NmSports Bikes180 kg-DiscDiscAlloyR 1250 RVS890 Duke R

BMW R 1250 R Images

BMW R 1250 R Image 1
BMW R 1250 R Image 2
BMW R 1250 R Image 3
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BMW R 1250 R Image 5
BMW R 1250 R Image 6

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BMW R 1250 R Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage21.0 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Engine1254.0 cc
Max Speed200 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all R 1250 R specs and features

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