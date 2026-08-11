BMW R 1250 R Key Specs
- Engine1254 cc
- Mileage21 kmpl
- Speed200 kmph
- Kerb Weight239 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW R 1250 R
|Rs. 15.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1254 cc
|135.96 PS
|143 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|239 kg
|2165 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|Kawasaki Z1100
|Rs. 12.79 LakhsOnwards
|1099 cc
|136 PS
|113 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|221 kg
|2055 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 1250 RVSZ1100
|Ducati Monster
|Rs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
|890 cc
|110.68 PS
|91.1 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|175 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 1250 RVSMonster
|Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
|Rs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards
|1099 cc
|136 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|238 kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 1250 RVSNinja 1100SX
|Ducati SuperSport 950
|Rs. 16.06 LakhsOnwards
|-
|937 cc
|110.1 PS
|93 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|210 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 1250 RVSSuperSport 950
|KTM 890 Duke R
|Rs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|889 cc
|121 PS
|99 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 1250 RVS890 Duke R
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Engine
|1254.0 cc
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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