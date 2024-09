BMW R 12 is priced at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).The BMW R 12 is available in 1 variant - STD.BMW R 12 comes with 1170 cc engine, and features a cruiser bike body type.BMW R 12 rivals are Triumph Rocket 3 BMW R 12 comes with a mileage of 19.6 kmpl (Company claimed).