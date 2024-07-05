BMW R 12 Price: BMW R 12 is priced at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for BMW R 12? The BMW R 12 is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 12? BMW R 12 comes with 1170 cc engine, and features a cruiser bike body type. Which are the major rivals of BMW R 12? BMW R 12 rivals are Triumph Rocket 3, Ducati Diavel 1260, Indian Vintage, BMW R 18, Indian Scout, Ducati XDiavel. What is the mileage of BMW R 12? BMW R 12 comes with a mileage of 19.6 kmpl (Company claimed).