BMW R 12

Launch Date: 5 Jul 2024
BMW R 12 Key Specs
Engine1170 cc
Mileage19.6 kmpl
Max Speed203 kmph
View all R 12 specs and features

About BMW R 12

Latest Update

  • BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India: Five key highlights between the two
  • BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India, costs more than Hyundai Creta

    BMW R 12 Variants

    BMW R 12 price starts at ₹ 19.9 Lakhs .

    ₹19.9 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1170 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    BMW R 12 Specifications and Features

    Max Power93.7 bhp
    Body Typecruiser bike
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage19.6 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1170 cc
    Max Speed203 kmph
    View all R 12 specs and features

    BMW R 12 News

    The BMW R 12 is positioned as a classic cruiser, and the R 12 nineT is build as a roadster which offers marginally more power than the cruiser and more suspension adjustability.
    BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India: Five key highlights between the two
    10 Jul 2024
    The motorcycles now use a new boxer engine with a capacity of 1,170 cc.
    BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India, costs more than Hyundai Creta
    6 Jul 2024
    The Chairman of Volkswagen AG urges the EU to alter emissions targets, saying policymakers have not thought about the steps required to reach them. | FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen employee works on a production line for the Golf VIII and Tiguan cars at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.
    VW Chairman says EU must do more to help ailing car industry
    12 Sept 2024
    The BMW CE 02 will be the brand's most accessible electric two-wheeler in India and is likely to be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4-6 lakh (ex-showroom)
    BMW CE 02 premium electric scooter bookings open in India, launch soon
    7 Sept 2024
    Japanese carmakers Toyota, Honda and Lexus, which generate most of their sales from hybrid cars, sold a combined 2,527 vehicles in South Korea in August.
    How Toyota hybrid cars help Japan thaw relations with South Korea
    6 Sept 2024
    BMW Videos

    Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
    Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
    26 Jul 2024
    BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
    BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
    25 Jul 2024
    The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
    BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
    25 Jul 2024
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    BMW R 12 FAQs

    The BMW R 12 offers a mileage of 19.6 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bike.
    BMW R 12 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The BMW R 12 boasts a 1170 cc engine, generating a max power of 93.7 bhp.
    The BMW R 12 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

