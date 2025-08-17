Harley-Davidson Street Bob is priced at Rs. 18.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is available in 1 variant - STD.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in five colour options: Billiard Gray, Centerline, Iron Horse Metallic, Purple Abyss Denim, Vivid Black.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1923 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 1300 R, Triumph Rocket 3, Indian Scout, BMW R 12.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes with a mileage of 18.18 kmpl (Company claimed).
Category Average: 1252.0 cc
Street Bob: 1923.0 cc
Category Average: 20.02 kmpl
Street Bob: 18.18 kmpl
Category Average: 112.25 ps
Street Bob: 92.45 ps
|Max Power
|92.45 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|156 Nm
|Mileage
|18.18 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1923 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Power
-
Power
122 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Power
182 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
96.31 PS
Torque
156 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
225 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
109.8 Nm
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
2458 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Kerb Weight
293 kg
Kerb Weight
304 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Kerb Weight
317 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2320 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2340 mm
Length
-
Length
2324 mm
Length
2200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
