Harley-Davidson Street Bob
JUST LAUNCHED

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Street Bob

18.77 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Price:

Harley-Davidson Street Bob is priced at Rs. 18.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Street Bob colour options?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in five colour options: Billiard Gray, Centerline, Iron Horse Metallic, Purple Abyss Denim, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1923 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 1300 R, Triumph Rocket 3, Indian Scout, BMW R 12.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes with a mileage of 18.18 kmpl (Company claimed).

Street Bob Key Specs

Engine

Street Bob: 1923.0 cc

Mileage

Street Bob: 18.18 kmpl

Power

Street Bob: 92.45 ps

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Visual Comparison

Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Variants

Harley-Davidson Street Bob price starts at ₹ 18.77 Lakhs .
Street Bob STD
₹18.77 Lakhs*
1923 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Images

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specifications and Features

Max Power92.45 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque156 Nm
Mileage18.18 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1923 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Harley-Davidson Street Bob comparison with similar bikes

Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
Triumph Rocket 3
Indian Scout
BMW R 12
₹18.77 Lakhs*
₹22.13 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹21.99 Lakhs*
₹17.83 Lakhs*
₹19.9 Lakhs*
Power
Power
122 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Power
182 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
96.31 PS
Torque
156 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
225 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
109.8 Nm
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
2458 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Kerb Weight
293 kg
Kerb Weight
304 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Kerb Weight
317 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
Length
2320 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2340 mm
Length
Length
2324 mm
Length
2200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street Bob News

View all
Top Luxury Bikes

    Harley-Davidson Street Bob FAQs

    Popular Cruiser Bikes

    view all specs and features