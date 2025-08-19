2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 117 launched in India, priced at 18.77 lakh

Harley-Davidson India has expanded its premium cruiser lineup with the launch of the 2025 Street Bob . The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is priced at ₹18.77 lakh (ex-showroom), and returns to India with subtle styling revisions, more electronic equipment, and a new engine. The new Street Bob now gets the brand’s latest 117Cl engine, as seen on the rest of Harley’s big bikes.

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob: Styling Changes

The 2025 Street Bob remains identical to the last version that was on sale in India, retaining the classic lines and low stance. The round headlamp, raked out front suspension, and mini-ape hanger bars give it the quintessential look. The new Street Bob runs a new two-into-one longtail exhaust pipe, as opposed to the two-into-two exhaust finished in black on the older model.

Also Read : New Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycles to be launched in September

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob draws power from the 1,923 cc V-Twin engine tuned for 90 bhp and 156 Nm of peak torque

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob: Engine Specifications

Power on the new Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes from the 1,923 cc V-Twin, air & liquid-cooled engine, which replaces the older Milwaukee-Eight 107CI motor. The new V-Twin develops 90 bhp at 5,020 rpm and 156 Nm of peak torque that arrives at 2,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets 49 mm non-adjustable telescopic forks at the front, while the rear gets a preload-adjustable monoshock. The Street Bob is underpinned by a tubular cradle frame chassis, while braking comes from discs at either end.

The 2025 Street Bob is the lightest of all the new Harley motorcycles with the 117Cl engine

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob: Electronic Aids

The 2025 Street Bob is loaded with electronic aids and comes with features like three riding modes - Sport, Road, and Rain. There’s also traction control and dual-channel ABS with cornering functionality, cruise control, drag-torque slip control, and more. The cruiser gets a semi-analogue instrument cluster with a digital readout. The 2025 Street Bob is the lightest of all the new Harley motorcycles with the 117Cl engine.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: