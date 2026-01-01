hamburger icon
Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Front Left View
1/18
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Front Right View
2/18
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Front View
3/18
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Left View
4/18
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Rear Left View
5/18
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Rear Right View
6/18

Harley-Davidson Street Bob STD

22.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Key Specs
Engine1923 cc
Street Bob STD

Street Bob STD Prices

The Street Bob STD, is listed at ₹22.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Street Bob STD Mileage

All variants of the Street Bob offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Street Bob STD Colours

The Street Bob STD is available in 5 colour options: Billiard Gray, Centerline, Iron Horse Metallic, Purple Abyss Denim, Vivid Black.

Street Bob STD Engine and Transmission

The Street Bob STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.

Street Bob STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Street Bob's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic priced ₹23.85 Lakhs or the Indian Chief Dark Horse priced between ₹22.13 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.

Street Bob STD Specs & Features

The Street Bob STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Harley-Davidson Street Bob STD Price

Street Bob STD

₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,22,619
RTO
1,61,809
Insurance
49,581
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,34,009
EMI@48,018/mo
Harley-Davidson Street Bob STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Length
2320 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Kerb Weight
293 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
925 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Classic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
156 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
103.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter covers

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System (C-DSCS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Street Bob STD EMI
EMI43,216 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,10,608
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,10,608
Interest Amount
5,82,340
Payable Amount
25,92,948

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street BobvsHeritage Classic
Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street BobvsChief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street BobvsChief Bobber Dark Horse
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street BobvsR 12
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street BobvsFat Bob 114
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

18.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street BobvsSportster S

