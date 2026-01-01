|Engine
|1923 cc
The Street Bob STD, is listed at ₹22.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Street Bob offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Street Bob STD is available in 5 colour options: Billiard Gray, Centerline, Iron Horse Metallic, Purple Abyss Denim, Vivid Black.
The Street Bob STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.
In the Street Bob's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic priced ₹23.85 Lakhs or the Indian Chief Dark Horse priced between ₹22.13 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.
The Street Bob STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.