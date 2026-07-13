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SUZUKI GSX R1000R

Exp. Launch on 30 Oct 2026
₹19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs*
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Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Overview

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R returns for 2026 with key mechanical upgrades, refined electronics, and a new limited-edition variant commemorating the 40th anniversary of the GSX-R series. While retaining its aggressive supersport styling, the latest model focuses on enhanced ride quality and sharper dynamics, aimed at track-day enthusiasts and seasoned litre-class riders. The 2026 GSX-R1000R carries forward Suzuki’s racing heritage in a package that blends performance, compliance, and nostalgia.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Price

Suzuki has yet to announce the price of the 2026 GSX-R1000R for the Indian market. The outgoing model was priced above 19 lakh (ex-showroom), and the updated version, with new hardware and electronics, is likely to command a slight premium. The limited 40th Anniversary Edition may also be positioned at a higher price due to its exclusivity and unique cosmetic enhancements.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Launch Date

The 2026 GSX-R1000R is expected to be available in international markets by early 2026. Suzuki India has not confirmed a local launch timeline yet, but given the model’s legacy and strong litre-class following, it may arrive later in 2026 if demand and homologation align.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Variants & Colours

The 2026 GSX-R1000R will be offered in a standard version and a 40th Anniversary Edition. The anniversary model features a throwback blue-and-white colour scheme with red accents, gold front forks, blacked-out engine casings, and special badging referencing the original 1985 GSX-R750. Colour options for the standard model are yet to be detailed but are expected to include Suzuki’s traditional racing blue and black.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Specs & Features

The 2026 GSX-R1000R continues to be powered by a 999.8 cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine. While power and torque outputs are expected to remain similar to the previous model (around 199 bhp and 117.6 Nm), the motor now meets stricter Euro 5+ emission norms, ensuring cleaner operation without compromising on performance.

Key performance upgrades include the new Showa BFRC-Lite rear shock absorber for improved rear-end composure and precision under hard acceleration. This is paired with Showa’s Balance Free Fork at the front, already known for offering consistent front-end feedback and damping under variable loads.

Also new for 2026 is the now-standard bi-directional quickshifter, allowing seamless clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The electronics suite includes a six-axis IMU, multi-level traction control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple ride modes.

A full-colour TFT screen is not yet confirmed, with the current bike still using a mixed analog-digital layout. Other features include LED lighting, aerodynamic winglets, and a launch control system. The chassis is built around an aluminium twin-spar frame with a lightweight subframe for better agility.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Safety

The 2026 GSX-R1000R continues to offer advanced safety features expected of a litre-class superbike. These include cornering ABS, adjustable traction control, launch control, and a wheelie control system. The upgraded suspension setup improves braking stability and road contact, while the quickshifter reduces rider fatigue and distraction during high-performance riding.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Offers & Deals

As of now, Suzuki has not announced any launch offers or promotional packages for the 2026 GSX-R1000R. Indian pricing and dealer-level offers, if any, will be available closer to the official launch.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R: Rivals

The 2026 Suzuki GSX-R1000R competes in the litre-class supersport segment, going up against the Yamaha YZF-R1, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, BMW S 1000 RR, and the Ducati Panigale V4. The addition of a 40th Anniversary Edition further places it alongside premium commemorative models from rival brands, targeting collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Suzuki GSX R1000R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    300 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    203 kg
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Suzuki GSX R1000R Variants

Suzuki GSX R1000R price is expected to start at ₹ 19.8 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
GSX R1000R ABS BS6
₹19.8 Lakhs*
999.8 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Suzuki GSX R1000R Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
Suzuki unveils the 2027 GSX-R1000 with engine, electronic, and styling upgrades, plus a special 40th Anniversary Edition.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 May 2026
A motorcycle collided with a BMW, launching it onto a traffic light; the rider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Feb 2026
The Indian Racing Festival debuts in Goa February 14-15, featuring an FIA-grade street race at Dabolim Airport.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Oct 2025
Suzuki will showcase a diverse vehicle lineup at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, emphasizing eco-friendly and performance-focused innovations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Aug 2025
Suzuki celebrates 40 years of GSX-R with updated GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R models featuring enhanced engines, electronics, and design.Read Full Story

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Suzuki GSX R1000R Images

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Suzuki GSX R1000R Specifications and Features

Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Mileage35.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Engine999.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed300 Kmph
View all GSX R1000R specs and features

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