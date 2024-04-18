Suzuki hits new milestone of producing 8 million two-wheelers in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has achieved a new milestone as the two-wheeler giant rolled out the eight millionth two-wheeler from its manufacturing facility in the country. The Japanese manufacturer has been operating in India since 2006 and continues to be popular for its range of scooters and motorcycles. The eight millionth to be produced is a Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter in a fiery shade of orange from the brand’s Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram, Haryana.

Suzuki achieved the impressive feat within 19 years since it first began building two-wheelers in India. The brand hit the first four million production milestone within 13 years of commencing operations, while sales catapulted in the last decade bringing the next four million units in less than six years. The company revealed that the last one million units were added in just one year.

The Suzuki Access 125 is the brand's bestselling offering and continues to be the leader in the 125 cc scooter segment

Speaking about achieving the landmark figure, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Reaching the 8-million-unit production milestone is a testament to SMIPL’s manufacturing capability. I express my gratitude to our customers and business partners for their continued support & trust in the brand and we remain dedicated to further delighting them through continuous efforts for enhanced after-sales service and improved hospitality. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our workmen, engineers, and teams whose continuous efforts contributed to realizing this achievement. As we continue our journey, our focus remains on providing products that satisfy our customers both in India and in countries where we export our products."

The Suzuki India plant produces two-wheelers for domestic and export operations. The company remains most popular for its 125 cc scooter range comprising the Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and Avenis 125. It also retails motorcycles including the Gixxer and Gixxer SF 155; Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF, and V-Strom SX 250. The manufacturer’s premium bike range comprises the V-Strom 800DE, Katana and Hayabusa motorcycles.

Suzuki recently launched the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition in India bringing special visual enhancements to the popular superbike

Celebrating this milestone, Suzuki has also rolled out special offers for its customers. This includes a retail finance option at an interest rate of 8 per cent. Existing customers benefit from a free 8-point check-up on all Suzuki two-wheelers. These offers will be available from April 20, up until the end of this month.

