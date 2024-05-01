MG Motor India sells 4,485 units in April'24, EVs account for 34% of total sales
- MG currently has two electric vehicles and four ICE-powered vehicles in its lineup.
MG ZS EV is quite a popular electric crossover in the Indian market.
MG Motor India has announced that they sold 4,485 units in April'24. The brand also revealed that 34 per cent of total sales came from electric vehicles. MG currently has two electric vehicles in its portfolio. There is Comet EV and ZS EV. The ICE portfolio includes Gloster, Hector, Hector Plus and Astor.
First Published Date: 01 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS