HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Decrease In Road Accident Fatalities In Delhi Till May 15

Decrease in road accident fatalities in Delhi till May 15

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 May 2024, 07:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The data stated that up till May 15, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 accidents in Delhi.
accident
The data stated that up till May 15, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 accidents in Delhi. (HT_PRINT)
accident
The data stated that up till May 15, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 accidents in Delhi.

A slight decrease in road accident fatalities has been witnessed in Delhi in the first five months of this year, according to the data released by the Delhi Police. The data stated that up till May 15, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 accidents. This marks a decrease from the 552 deaths recorded in 544 crashes during the same period last year.

"We have identified different locations like National Highway-24, NH-8, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GT Road, and Mathura Road are among the top ten roads in Delhi where the highest number of fatal crashes have occurred this year so far. With this information, we can implement targeted enforcement measures to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately aiming to reduce fatalities on these roads," a senior police officer said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
Engine Icon1649.0 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Engine Icon1890.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 28.57 Lakhs
Compare
Harley-davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Police further said that in addition to law enforcement measures, the Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised community engagement and collaboration to foster a culture of road safety.

"Several educational programs in partnership with schools, colleges, and awareness campaigns such as Raahgiri are being conducted regularly to teach people about road safety norms and safe driving practices," said the officer.

First Published Date: 20 May 2024, 07:21 AM IST
TAGS: road safety road accident car crash

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.