Delhi bans non-BS-VI vehicles from November 1 under winter pollution plan

The Delhi Government has announced its 'Winter Action Plan' that will be implemented in the national capital from November 1 to February 28 to combat air pollution in the region. Under this strategy, the Delhi Government has restricted the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi from entering the national capital. This rule will be in force between November 1 and January 31.

Delhi Government has banned entry of non BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi from entering the national capital between November 1 and February 28.

Also, the government has implemented the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy, which means that vehicle owners cannot buy petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG at fuel stations if their vehicle does not have a valid Pollution Under Control certificate.

The strategy has been devised to curb air pollution in the region, which hits an alarming level every winter, posing a critical health hazard. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated this through a social media post. “From 1 November to 31 January, non-Delhi vehicles below BS-6 norms will not be allowed to enter Delhi. No valid PUCC, no fuel. The Winter Action Plan will remain in force from 1 November to 28 February, with construction and demolition curbs, AI-based site monitoring, 50% Work From Home and staggered office timings," wrote the Delhi CM in a post on the social media platform X. She also wrote in the post that cleaner mobility through EV buses, Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling will support the effort.

Under this strategy, vehicles that exceed emission limits or lack a valid PUCC will be denied entry into Delhi. For residents of Delhi, the government is implementing the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy. Around 500 refuelling stations in the national capital that are equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems will detect the registration plates of the vehicles coming for refuelling to check if they have a valid PUCC. If the PUCC is found not valid, these vehicles will not be sold fuel.

Further, under this strategy, parking fees at authorised parking facilities will be doubled, apart from Delhi Metro station parking facilities, to discourage the use of private vehicles.

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