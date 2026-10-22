Force Motors partners with Rosmerta Recycling for vehicle scrapping facility

Force Motors , the largest van manufacturer in India, has joined hands with Rosmerta Auto Recycling Pvt. Ltd. to offer its customers in the Delhi-NCR access to an authorised vehicle scrappage facility for eligible end-of-life vehicles. The automaker, in an official release, has said that with the agreement with the latter company, the OEM aims to support responsible disposal, recovery of recyclable materials and greater awareness of organised vehicle scrappage.

Force Motors has further said that this agreement has strengthened its commitment under the MoU signed with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to support the Commercial Vehicle Replacement Scheme in the region. Starting with Delhi-NCR, the automaker claims to be exploring similar engagements in other parts of the country to expand customer access to authorised scrappage facilities and encourage responsible end-of-life vehicle management.

As per the agreement signed by the two companies, eligible Force Motors customers will be able to access Rosmerta’s Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), where vehicles will undergo the necessary documentation, depollution and dismantling processes. The facility will also support the segregation and recovery of recyclable materials, along with the generation of relevant scrappage documentation, including the Certificate of Deposit, wherever applicable, as claimed by the OEM in its official release. It also claimed that by improving awareness and access to organised scrappage, Force Motors aims to support more responsible vehicle retirement practices and contribute to the recovery of valuable automotive materials.

Commenting on the initiative, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Limited, said, “As a responsible vehicle manufacturer, we believe our role extends beyond building and delivering vehicles. How a vehicle is managed at the end of its useful life matters too. Through this initiative, we want to encourage responsible scrappage and the recovery of valuable materials, while making it easier for our customers to choose authorised disposal channels. This is another practical step in our efforts to improve resource efficiency and promote more responsible practices across the automotive lifecycle".

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