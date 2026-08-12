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HYUNDAI i20 N Line

₹9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Hyundai i20 N Line stands as India's premier motorsport-inspired hot hatch, combining aggressive styling, retuned handling, and a punchy turbocharged engine. Engineered for driving enthusiasts who want everyday usability paired with track-inspired dynamics, the 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line offers a distinctive driving experience in the premium hatchback segment.

This comprehensive guide outlines the latest pricing, variant choices, technical specifications, real-world fuel efficiency, and key features for the Hyundai i20 N Line lineup.

Hyundai i20 N Line Price and Variant Breakdown

The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in five distinct variant options spanning the N6 and N8 trims. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), along with single-tone and dual-tone colour schemes.

Ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line range from 9.27 Lakh for the base N6 manual model up to 11.74 Lakh for the top-spec N8 DCT Dual Tone variant.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List

Variant NameEngine & TransmissionFuel TypeEx-Showroom Price (INR)
i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual)Petrol 9.27 Lakh
i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual)Petrol 10.58 Lakh
i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual)Petrol 10.73 Lakh
i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT1.0L Turbo Petrol (7-Speed DCT)Petrol 11.59 Lakh
i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone1.0L Turbo Petrol (7-Speed DCT)Petrol 11.74 Lakh

Engine, Performance, and Mechanical Tuning

Powering the Hyundai i20 N Line is a 1.0-litre Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (GDi) petrol engine tuned to deliver rapid throttle response and spirited acceleration.

Core Engine & Performance Specs:

  • Engine Displacement: 998 cc (3-Cylinder Inline Turbo GDi)
  • Maximum Power: 118 bhp (120 PS) @ 6,000 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 172 Nm @ 1,500 – 4,000 rpm
  • Transmission Options: 6-Speed Manual (6MT) / 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT) with Paddle Shifters
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Emission Compliance: BS6 Phase 2 standard

Beyond the powertrain, Hyundai engineers modified key mechanical components to differentiate the N Line from the standard hatchback:

  • Retuned Suspension: Stiffer setup for reduced body roll and sharper cornering stability.
  • Sporty Exhaust Note: Twin-tip muffler tuned to emit a sporty acoustic growl under acceleration.
  • All-Wheel Disc Brakes: Rear disc brakes with red brake callipers added for enhanced stopping power.
  • Steering Calibration: Weighted steering feedback for improved high-speed control and cornering accuracy.

Hyundai i20 N Line Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Despite its performance orientation, the 1.0L Turbo GDi engine delivers competitive fuel economy for daily commuting and highway driving.

  • ARAI Certified Mileage: 19.7 kmpl to 20.7 kmpl (depending on transmission choice)
  • Average Fuel Efficiency: ~20 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres

Exterior and Interior Styling Highlights

The 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line features bold design cues derived from Hyundai's global N motorsport division.

Exterior Styling Features:

  • Chequered flag-inspired front grille displaying the prominent N Line emblem.
  • Athletic front bumper design with red accents on the front skid plate and side sills.
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels featuring signature N logo centre caps.
  • Sporty rear tailgate spoiler and twin-tip exhaust muffler.
  • Red front brake callipers visible through the alloy spokes.

Interior Styling & Comfort:

  • All-black cabin theme highlighted by athletic red stitching and red accents.
  • 3-spoke leather-wrapped N-branded steering wheel.
  • Leatherette sport seats with embossed N branding and red piping.
  • Leather-wrapped N gear shifter knob.
  • Red ambient cabin lighting for an immersive nighttime driving ambience.

Technology, Infotainment, and Comfort Equipment

The Hyundai i20 N Line is equipped with advanced technology and connectivity features across both N6 and N8 trims.

Key In-Cabin Technology:

  • Infotainment: 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and smartphone connectivity.
  • Premium Audio: Bose 7-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and external amplifier (N8 variants).
  • Connected Car Tech: Over 60 Bluelink connected car features with Over-The-Air (OTA) map and infotainment updates.
  • Convenience Amenities: Smart voice-enabled single-pane sunroof, dual-camera dashcam, wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents.

Comprehensive Safety Features

Safety is standard across the Hyundai i20 N Line range, offering active and passive safety systems to protect all occupants.

Standard & Available Safety Equipment:

  • 6 Airbags Standard: Driver, front passenger, side, and curtain airbags.
  • All-4 Disc Brakes: Front and rear disc brakes for improved brake modulation.
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).
  • Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC): Prevents vehicle rollback on gradients.
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Highline TPMS with individual tyre pressure readouts.
  • Rear Parking Assist: Dynamic rear parking camera paired with rear parking sensors.
  • ISOFIX: Child seat anchor points for secure child seat installation.

Key Dimensions and Technical Summary

ParameterSpecification
Overall Length3,995 mm
Overall Width1,775 mm
Overall Height1,505 mm
Wheelbase2,580 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Boot Capacity311 Litres
Seating Capacity5 Passengers

Verdict: Is the Hyundai i20 N Line the Right Choice?

The Hyundai i20 N Line remains the definitive choice for buyers seeking a hot hatch in 2026. By pairing a responsive 118 bhp turbo-petrol engine with retuned suspension dynamics, an acoustic exhaust note, and standard 6 airbags, it delivers a balance of enthusiast driver appeal and daily practicality. For buyers comparing options under 12 Lakh, the N8 Manual and N8 DCT variants provide the complete N Line experience with premium Bose audio, connected car technology, and track-inspired aesthetics.

Hyundai i20 N Line Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.7-20.7 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    118 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    311 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    172 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All i20 N Line SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai i20 N Line Videos

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Hyundai i20 N Line Variants

Hyundai i20 N Line price starts at ₹ 9.27 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 N Line comes in 5 variants. Hyundai i20 N Line's top variant is N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
5 Variants Available
i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT
₹10.58 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹10.73 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hyundai i20 N Line Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
The Tata Altroz Racer, VW Polo GTi, Hyundai i20 N Line, and Fiat Punto Abarth offer diverse performance in the pre-owned hot hatchback market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Hyundai introduces a limited 100-unit i20 N Shadow Edition in Australia, featuring exclusive colors and enhanced sporty design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Hyundai's i20 N Line and Creta N Line experience price hikes, with increases up to ₹6,700 across various variants.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line's price increases by up to ₹6,700 in June 2026 due to rising input costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line offers affordable performance with turbo-petrol power, sporty design, advanced features, and safety equipment.Read Full Story

Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

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Hyundai i20 N Line comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai i20 N Line
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MG Comet EVMG Comet EV imageRs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
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---2---2974 mm1505 mm1640 mm4.2 metresi20 N LineVSComet EV
Tata Tiago EVTata Tiago EV imageRs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards-74 bhp114 Nm-6-165 mm447 L3825 mm1684 mm1562 mm5.1 metresi20 N LineVSTiago EV

Hyundai i20 N Line Images

Hyundai i20 N Line Image 1
Hyundai i20 N Line Image 2
Hyundai i20 N Line Image 3
Hyundai i20 N Line Image 4
Hyundai i20 N Line Image 5
Hyundai i20 N Line Image 6

Hyundai i20 N Line Colours

Hyundai i20 N Line is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Thunder Blue With Abyss Black
Starry Night
Thunder Blue
Atlas White
Titan Grey
Atlas White With Abyss Black
Abyss Black
Thunder blue with abyss black

Hyundai i20 N Line Alternatives

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
i20 N Linevsi20
Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
i20 N LinevsAltroz Racer
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.3 - 10.8 Lakhs
i20 N LinevsAltroz
MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
i20 N LinevsComet EV
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
i20 N LinevsTiago EV

Hyundai i20 N Line User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.4Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Hyundai i20 N Line User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users applaud the car's performance, safety features, and modern amenities but mention its low stance for Indian roads and limited mileage for long trips.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconImpressive power and performance
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features with 6 airbags
  • check circle iconModern amenities like sunroof and wireless charging
  • check circle iconComfortable seating with good support
  • check circle iconMinimal road noise and refined engine

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow stance may scrape on speed breakers
  • warning iconFuel tank is small with low mileage
  • warning iconHigh running costs for maintenance
  • warning iconHard suspension not suitable for city potholes
  • warning iconLimited rear passenger comfort
Value and Performance
Best in class performance with all modern features. Worth every rupee spent. Hyundai i20 N Line is the king of hatchbacks.
By: Nand Kishor (May 6, 2026)
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Stunning Red
The Fiery Red color with black roof is the best combo. It looks very sporty and premium. Everyone in my family loves it.
By: Irfan Ahmad (May 6, 2026)
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Ground Clearance
The car is too low for Indian roads. If you go over a speed breaker fast, the bottom will scrape. Needs higher profile tyres.
By: Shahid Ali (May 6, 2026)
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Turbo Power
The surge of power after 2000rpm is addictive. It's a fun car to drive on weekends. Gearbox is quick and responsive.
By: Aftab Alam (May 6, 2026)
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Bose Speakers
Best audio in any car under 20 lakhs. The bass is deep and clear. The infotainment system is very easy to use while driving.
By: Sameer Khan (May 6, 2026)
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Hyundai i20 N Line Related News

The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback, received a price hike in June, ranging up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,700.
Want to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line? Variant-wise revised price list detailed
10 Jun 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line combines sporty styling with turbocharged performance and premium features. Here are 5 things buyers should know.
⁠Planning to buy the Hyundai i20 N-Line? 5 things to know before putting your money down
21 May 2026
Hyundai has revised the i20 N Line range, making the DCT gearbox exclusive to the top-spec N8 trim.
Hyundai revises i20 N Line range, drops N6 DCT from lineup
7 May 2026
Looking for budget-friendly cars that are fun to drive? Here's a list of sporty, affordable options in India that deliver excitement without breaking the bank.
From Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai i20 N Line: 5 most affordable fun-to-drive cars in India today
9 Jul 2025
Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
10 Jun 2024
View all
 Hyundai i20 N Line Related News

Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power118 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque172Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage20.7 kmpl
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all i20 N Line specs and features

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