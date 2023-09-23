|Engine
Hyundai i20 N Line price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 N Line comes in 8 variants. Hyundai i20 N Line top variant price is ₹ 12.47 Lakhs.
₹9.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.14 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.1 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.22 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.25 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.37 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.32 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes