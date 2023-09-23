Saved Articles

Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,99,490 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 N Line Key Specs
Engine998.0 cc
Fuel Type Petrol
TransmissionBoth
Hyundai i20 N Line Alternatives

UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

8.5 Lakhs Onwards
Hyundai i20 N Line Variants & Price

Hyundai i20 N Line price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 N Line comes in 8 variants. Hyundai i20 N Line top variant price is ₹ 12.47 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
9.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
10.14 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo DCT
11.1 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo MT
11.22 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
11.25 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
11.37 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT
12.32 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
12.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Engine998 cc
Fuel Type Petrol
SunroofYes
Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Hyundai i20 N Line News

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know
23 Sept 2023
Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine. Check prices, specs, features
22 Sept 2023
Hyundai i20 N Line&nbsp;
Hyundai launches N Line range of merchandise to complement launch of i20 N Line
15 Mar 2022
Official accessories for i20 N Line are available for purchase through all Hyundai signature outlets.
Hyundai i20 N Line official accessories launched. Check prices here
11 Sept 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line is looking at making a splash in the Indian car market.
Hyundai i20 N Line first drive review: Hot hatch gamble is high roller on wheels
9 Sept 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line related Videos

Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
9 Sept 2021
Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Line model in India and this will be the first of several N Line models that the company aims to bring here in the future. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options.&nbsp;
Why Hyundai picked i20 as India's first N Line model
25 Aug 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line is being offered in six colour options. Bookings are already open and an official launch is scheduled for early September.
Watch: Hyundai i20 N Line touches down in India
25 Aug 2021
Hyundai is likely to debut the i20 N Line in India as its first performance model later this year.
Hyundai N Line cars to launch in India
9 Aug 2021
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
17 Jul 2023
