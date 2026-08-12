Hyundai i20 N Line Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage19.7-20.7 kmpl
- Power118 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space311 litres
- Max Torque172 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Hyundai i20 N Line stands as India's premier motorsport-inspired hot hatch, combining aggressive styling, retuned handling, and a punchy turbocharged engine. Engineered for driving enthusiasts who want everyday usability paired with track-inspired dynamics, the 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line offers a distinctive driving experience in the premium hatchback segment.
This comprehensive guide outlines the latest pricing, variant choices, technical specifications, real-world fuel efficiency, and key features for the Hyundai i20 N Line lineup.
The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in five distinct variant options spanning the N6 and N8 trims. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), along with single-tone and dual-tone colour schemes.
Ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line range from ₹9.27 Lakh for the base N6 manual model up to ₹11.74 Lakh for the top-spec N8 DCT Dual Tone variant.
Variant Name Engine & Transmission Fuel Type Ex-Showroom Price (INR) i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual) Petrol ₹9.27 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual) Petrol ₹10.58 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone 1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual) Petrol ₹10.73 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT 1.0L Turbo Petrol (7-Speed DCT) Petrol ₹11.59 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone 1.0L Turbo Petrol (7-Speed DCT) Petrol ₹11.74 Lakh
Powering the Hyundai i20 N Line is a 1.0-litre Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (GDi) petrol engine tuned to deliver rapid throttle response and spirited acceleration.
Beyond the powertrain, Hyundai engineers modified key mechanical components to differentiate the N Line from the standard hatchback:
Despite its performance orientation, the 1.0L Turbo GDi engine delivers competitive fuel economy for daily commuting and highway driving.
The 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line features bold design cues derived from Hyundai's global N motorsport division.
The Hyundai i20 N Line is equipped with advanced technology and connectivity features across both N6 and N8 trims.
Safety is standard across the Hyundai i20 N Line range, offering active and passive safety systems to protect all occupants.
|Parameter
|Specification
|Overall Length
|3,995 mm
|Overall Width
|1,775 mm
|Overall Height
|1,505 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Boot Capacity
|311 Litres
|Seating Capacity
|5 Passengers
The Hyundai i20 N Line remains the definitive choice for buyers seeking a hot hatch in 2026. By pairing a responsive 118 bhp turbo-petrol engine with retuned suspension dynamics, an acoustic exhaust note, and standard 6 airbags, it delivers a balance of enthusiast driver appeal and daily practicality. For buyers comparing options under ₹12 Lakh, the N8 Manual and N8 DCT variants provide the complete N Line experience with premium Bose audio, connected car technology, and track-inspired aesthetics.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai i20 N Line
|Rs. 9.27 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|172 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|170 mm
|311 litres
|3995 mm
|1775 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|Hyundai i20
|Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
|87 bhp
|114.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|311 L
|3995 mm
|1775 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|i20 N LineVSi20
|Tata Altroz Racer
|Rs. 9.49 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|170 Nm
|Manual
|6
|-
|165 mm
|345 litres
|3990 mm
|1755 mm
|1523 mm
|5 metres
|i20 N LineVSAltroz Racer
|Tata Altroz
|Rs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|-
|447 L
|-
|-
|-
|5 metres
|i20 N LineVSAltroz
|MG Comet EV
|Rs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2974 mm
|1505 mm
|1640 mm
|4.2 metres
|i20 N LineVSComet EV
|Tata Tiago EV
|Rs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|74 bhp
|114 Nm
|-
|6
|-
|165 mm
|447 L
|3825 mm
|1684 mm
|1562 mm
|5.1 metres
|i20 N LineVSTiago EV
Hyundai i20 N Line is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users applaud the car's performance, safety features, and modern amenities but mention its low stance for Indian roads and limited mileage for long trips.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|118 bhp
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|172Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|20.7 kmpl
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
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