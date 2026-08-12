The Hyundai i20 N Line stands as India's premier motorsport-inspired hot hatch, combining aggressive styling, retuned handling, and a punchy turbocharged engine. Engineered for driving enthusiasts who want everyday usability paired with track-inspired dynamics, the 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line offers a distinctive driving experience in the premium hatchback segment.

This comprehensive guide outlines the latest pricing, variant choices, technical specifications, real-world fuel efficiency, and key features for the Hyundai i20 N Line lineup.

Hyundai i20 N Line Price and Variant Breakdown

The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in five distinct variant options spanning the N6 and N8 trims. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), along with single-tone and dual-tone colour schemes.

Ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line range from ₹9.27 Lakh for the base N6 manual model up to ₹11.74 Lakh for the top-spec N8 DCT Dual Tone variant.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List

Variant Name Engine & Transmission Fuel Type Ex-Showroom Price (INR) i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual) Petrol ₹9.27 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual) Petrol ₹10.58 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone 1.0L Turbo Petrol (6-Speed Manual) Petrol ₹10.73 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT 1.0L Turbo Petrol (7-Speed DCT) Petrol ₹11.59 Lakh i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone 1.0L Turbo Petrol (7-Speed DCT) Petrol ₹11.74 Lakh

Engine, Performance, and Mechanical Tuning

Powering the Hyundai i20 N Line is a 1.0-litre Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (GDi) petrol engine tuned to deliver rapid throttle response and spirited acceleration.

Core Engine & Performance Specs:

Engine Displacement: 998 cc (3-Cylinder Inline Turbo GDi)

998 cc (3-Cylinder Inline Turbo GDi) Maximum Power: 118 bhp (120 PS) @ 6,000 rpm

118 bhp (120 PS) @ 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque: 172 Nm @ 1,500 – 4,000 rpm

172 Nm @ 1,500 – 4,000 rpm Transmission Options: 6-Speed Manual (6MT) / 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT) with Paddle Shifters

6-Speed Manual (6MT) / 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT) with Paddle Shifters Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Emission Compliance: BS6 Phase 2 standard

Beyond the powertrain, Hyundai engineers modified key mechanical components to differentiate the N Line from the standard hatchback:

Retuned Suspension: Stiffer setup for reduced body roll and sharper cornering stability.

Stiffer setup for reduced body roll and sharper cornering stability. Sporty Exhaust Note: Twin-tip muffler tuned to emit a sporty acoustic growl under acceleration.

Twin-tip muffler tuned to emit a sporty acoustic growl under acceleration. All-Wheel Disc Brakes: Rear disc brakes with red brake callipers added for enhanced stopping power.

Rear disc brakes with red brake callipers added for enhanced stopping power. Steering Calibration: Weighted steering feedback for improved high-speed control and cornering accuracy.

Hyundai i20 N Line Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Despite its performance orientation, the 1.0L Turbo GDi engine delivers competitive fuel economy for daily commuting and highway driving.

ARAI Certified Mileage: 19.7 kmpl to 20.7 kmpl (depending on transmission choice)

19.7 kmpl to 20.7 kmpl (depending on transmission choice) Average Fuel Efficiency: ~20 kmpl

~20 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres

Exterior and Interior Styling Highlights

The 2026 Hyundai i20 N Line features bold design cues derived from Hyundai's global N motorsport division.

Exterior Styling Features:

Chequered flag-inspired front grille displaying the prominent N Line emblem.

Athletic front bumper design with red accents on the front skid plate and side sills.

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels featuring signature N logo centre caps.

Sporty rear tailgate spoiler and twin-tip exhaust muffler.

Red front brake callipers visible through the alloy spokes.

Interior Styling & Comfort:

All-black cabin theme highlighted by athletic red stitching and red accents.

3-spoke leather-wrapped N-branded steering wheel.

Leatherette sport seats with embossed N branding and red piping.

Leather-wrapped N gear shifter knob.

Red ambient cabin lighting for an immersive nighttime driving ambience.

Technology, Infotainment, and Comfort Equipment

The Hyundai i20 N Line is equipped with advanced technology and connectivity features across both N6 and N8 trims.

Key In-Cabin Technology:

Infotainment: 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and smartphone connectivity.

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and smartphone connectivity. Premium Audio: Bose 7-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and external amplifier (N8 variants).

Bose 7-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and external amplifier (N8 variants). Connected Car Tech: Over 60 Bluelink connected car features with Over-The-Air (OTA) map and infotainment updates.

Over 60 Bluelink connected car features with Over-The-Air (OTA) map and infotainment updates. Convenience Amenities: Smart voice-enabled single-pane sunroof, dual-camera dashcam, wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents.

Comprehensive Safety Features

Safety is standard across the Hyundai i20 N Line range, offering active and passive safety systems to protect all occupants.

Standard & Available Safety Equipment:

6 Airbags Standard: Driver, front passenger, side, and curtain airbags.

Driver, front passenger, side, and curtain airbags. All-4 Disc Brakes: Front and rear disc brakes for improved brake modulation.

Front and rear disc brakes for improved brake modulation. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC): Prevents vehicle rollback on gradients.

Prevents vehicle rollback on gradients. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Highline TPMS with individual tyre pressure readouts.

Highline TPMS with individual tyre pressure readouts. Rear Parking Assist: Dynamic rear parking camera paired with rear parking sensors.

Dynamic rear parking camera paired with rear parking sensors. ISOFIX: Child seat anchor points for secure child seat installation.

Key Dimensions and Technical Summary

Parameter Specification Overall Length 3,995 mm Overall Width 1,775 mm Overall Height 1,505 mm Wheelbase 2,580 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Boot Capacity 311 Litres Seating Capacity 5 Passengers

Verdict: Is the Hyundai i20 N Line the Right Choice?

The Hyundai i20 N Line remains the definitive choice for buyers seeking a hot hatch in 2026. By pairing a responsive 118 bhp turbo-petrol engine with retuned suspension dynamics, an acoustic exhaust note, and standard 6 airbags, it delivers a balance of enthusiast driver appeal and daily practicality. For buyers comparing options under ₹12 Lakh, the N8 Manual and N8 DCT variants provide the complete N Line experience with premium Bose audio, connected car technology, and track-inspired aesthetics.