Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

14.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 N Line Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Latest Updates

i20 N Line is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs.

  • Engine Type: 1.0 l Turbo GDi
  • Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 311 litres
    Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Price

    N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    ₹14.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,46,900
    RTO
    1,36,690
    Insurance
    52,719
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,36,809
    EMI@30,883/mo
    Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0 l Turbo GDi
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2580 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Bootspace
    311 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    7
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black with Red Inserts
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone EMI
    EMI27,794 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,93,128
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,93,128
    Interest Amount
    3,74,534
    Payable Amount
    16,67,662

    Hyundai i20 N Line other Variants

    N6 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹11.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,99,490
    RTO
    81,964
    Insurance
    44,046
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,26,000
    EMI@24,202/mo
    N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
    ₹11.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    N6 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹12.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    N8 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    ₹12.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
    ₹13.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    N8 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹14.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
