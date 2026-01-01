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i20 N LinePriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai i20 N Line Front Left Side
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Hyundai i20 N Line Grille
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Hyundai i20 N Line Headlight
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Hyundai i20 N Line Hill Assist
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Hyundai i20 N Line Front Fog Lamp
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Hyundai i20 N Line Exhaust Pipe
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Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai i20 N Line Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all i20 N Line specs and features

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Prices

The i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0 l Turbo GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹13.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the i20 N Line offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Colours

The i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Thunder Blue With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black.

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the i20 N Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 10.57 Lakhs or the Tata Altroz Racer priced between ₹9.49 Lakhs - 10.99 Lakhs.

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Price

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹13.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,73,700
RTO
1,29,370
Insurance
50,153
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,53,723
EMI@29,097/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1775 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
311 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
7
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone EMI
EMI26,187 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,18,350
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,18,350
Interest Amount
3,52,876
Payable Amount
15,71,226

Hyundai i20 N Line other Variants

i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT

₹10.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,27,200
RTO
76,904
Insurance
7,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,12,299
EMI@21,758/mo
Add to Compare
Close

i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone

₹10.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,32,468
RTO
75,603
Insurance
36,676
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,45,247
EMI@22,466/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹11.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,23,391
RTO
1,12,669
Insurance
39,226
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,75,786
EMI@25,272/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹11.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,37,111
RTO
1,14,041
Insurance
39,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,91,262
EMI@25,605/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT

₹12.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,58,200
RTO
1,17,820
Insurance
46,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,22,624
EMI@26,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone

₹12.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,73,200
RTO
1,19,320
Insurance
46,630
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,39,650
EMI@26,645/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹13.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,58,700
RTO
1,27,870
Insurance
49,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,36,697
EMI@28,731/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai i20 N Line Alternatives

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
+1
i20 N Linevsi20
Tata Altroz Racer

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i20 N LinevsAltroz Racer
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Tata Altroz

6.3 - 10.8 Lakhs
i20 N LinevsAltroz
MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
i20 N LinevsComet EV
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Tata Tiago EV

6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
i20 N LinevsTiago EV

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