i20 N Line is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. i20 N Line is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is 37 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 l Turbo GDi Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 311 litres ...Read MoreRead Less