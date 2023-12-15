i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone Latest Updates
i20 N Line is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.12 Lakhs.i20 N Line is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone is 37 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: