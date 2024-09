Santa Fe 2025 Latest Update

Santa Fe 2025 Launch DateThe Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 is expected to launch on 15th Feb 2025 .Santa Fe 2025 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 27 Lakhs* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 2199.0 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Diesel

Santa Fe 2025 Seating CapacityThe Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.Santa Fe 2025 RivalsHyundai Tucson, Jeep Meridian, Kia Sorento and Citroen C5 Aircross are sought to be the major rivals to Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 .

