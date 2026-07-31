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AUDI e-tron Sportback

₹1.2 - 1.26 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi e-tron Sportback: Overview

The Audi e-tron Sportback is a premium electric SUV that combines luxury, performance, and sustainability. Introduced in India in 2021, the model is part of Audi’s growing EV portfolio and reflects the brand’s commitment to electrification. With its coupe-like silhouette, high-quality interior, and advanced electric powertrain, the e-tron Sportback appeals to buyers seeking a balance of style, comfort, and eco-friendly performance.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Price

The Audi e-tron Sportback price in India starts from 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) for the base variant, while the higher-spec 55 Technology trim is available at 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). These prices place the e-tron Sportback in the luxury EV segment alongside other premium offerings.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Launch Date

The Audi e-tron Sportback was launched in India on July 22, 2021. Since then, it has remained a prominent model in Audi’s EV lineup, offering Indian customers a premium electric mobility option.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Variants & Colours

The e-tron Sportback is offered in two variants: the standard 55 and the 55 Technology. Buyers can choose from a range of colour options depending on the variant, although the exact palette varies by market. Globally, the e-tron Sportback is offered in several finishes including Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Siam Beige, giving customers ample scope for personalisation.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Specs & Features

The Audi e-tron Sportback combines a powerful electric drivetrain with a luxury-focused feature list. It is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack in the 55 variant, paired with dual motors for all-wheel drive capability. The system produces 402 bhp and 664 Nm of torque in Boost mode, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The WLTP-certified range is approximately 359–484 km depending on the variant and driving conditions. Charging options include fast charging at up to 150 kW, which can replenish 80 percent of the battery in about 30 minutes.

Inside, the e-tron Sportback features Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, twin touchscreens for infotainment and climate functions, and premium upholstery. Features include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system, and ambient lighting. The cabin layout provides ample space for five occupants, with the coupe-inspired roofline adding a sporty design touch without compromising comfort.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Safety

Audi equips the e-tron Sportback with multiple safety and driver-assistance technologies. Standard equipment includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and traction control. The SUV also features adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and parking assist systems. Advanced regenerative braking further enhances efficiency and contributes to control and stability.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Rivals

In the luxury electric SUV segment, the Audi e-tron Sportback rivals the Kia EV9 and BMW iX.

Audi e-tron Sportback Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    484 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    95 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    615 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    402 bhp, 664 Nm
View All e-tron Sportback SpecsView specs icon

Audi e-tron Sportback Variants

Audi e-tron Sportback price starts at ₹ 1.2 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.26 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron Sportback comes in 2 variants. Audi e-tron Sportback's top variant is 55 Technology.
2 Variants Available
e-tron Sportback 55
₹1.2 Cr*
95 kWh
200 kmph
484 km
e-tron Sportback 55 Technology
₹1.26 Cr*
95 kWh
200 kmph
484 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Audi e-tron Sportback Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
The story highlights various electric vehicles in India, detailing their specifications, pricing, and battery options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Policymakers prioritize pure EVs over hybrids, causing tension between domestic manufacturers and Japanese automakers, influencing market dynamics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Mitsubishi will launch the Eclipse Sportback EV in North America as a 2027 model, featuring unique design elements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing announces two new electric motor patents, enhancing efficiency, torque, and reliability for EV applications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
EV manufacturers urge Karnataka to reconsider a proposed lifetime tax, fearing it may hinder adoption and investment in clean mobility.Read Full Story

Audi e-tron Sportback Visual Comparison

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Audi e-tron Sportback comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Audi e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback image
Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards-SUV8--615 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metres5.7 seconds484 km--402 bhp, 664 Nm
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tronAudi Q8 Sportback e-tron imageRs. 1.19 CrOnwards-SUV8--528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1632 mm-5.6 seconds600 Km31 minutes-402 bhp, 664 Nme-tron SportbackVSQ8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tronAudi Q8 e-tron imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards-SUV8--528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1646 mm-5.6 seconds582 Km31 minutes-402 bhp, 664 Nme-tron SportbackVSQ8 e-tron
Audi e-tronAudi e-tron imageRs. 1.02 CrOnwards-SUV8--660 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metres5.7 seconds484 km9 Hours 30 Minutes300 kW402 bhp, 664 Nme-tron SportbackVSe-tron
BMW iXBMW iX imageRs. 1.21 CrOnwards
51
SUV8
4/5
906 mm-4953 mm1967 mm1695 mm-4.6 seconds635 Km5 hours 30 min.-516 bhp, 765 Nme-tron SportbackVSiX
Porsche Macan EVPorsche Macan EV imageRs. 1.22 CrOnwards
4.81
SUV8-224 mm--2152 mm--3.3 seconds591 km21 Minutes-630 bhp, 1130 Nme-tron SportbackVSMacan EV

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Audi e-tron Sportback Images

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Audi e-tron Sportback Colours

Audi e-tron Sportback is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Catalunya Red Metallic
Floret Silver Metallic
Galaxy Blue Metallic
Glacier White Metallic
Mythos Black Metallic
Navarra Blue Metallic
Siam Beige Metallic
Typhoon Gray Metallic
Catalunya red metallic

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Audi e-tron Sportback Related News

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback SUV are looking at cornering the interest of a mature luxury EV buyer.
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback first drive review: Confident update to a confident EV
22 Jul 2023
The Kea Atmos Mk1 aircraft was mounted on top of the Audi e-tron S Sportback for take-off
Watch: Solar-powered aircraft take-off mounted on the Audi e-tron Sportback
12 Apr 2023
Audi has rebranded its e-tron family with the debut of the Q8 e-tron and its Sportback version. It comes with design changes, two new battery packs, more range and improved performance.
India-bound Audi Q8 e-tron unveiled with range of 600 kms
9 Nov 2022
Audi e-tron Sportback facelift
Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing
10 Mar 2022
The Audi e-tron models boast an array of top-notch features.
2021 Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback recalled in this country. Here's why
28 Sept 2021
View all
 Audi e-tron Sportback Related News

Audi e-tron Sportback Specifications and Features

Max Power402 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque664 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range484 km
Charging Time4 Hours
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity95 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance402 bhp 664 Nm
Max Speed200 kmph
View all e-tron Sportback specs and features

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