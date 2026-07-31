Audi e-tron Sportback Key Specs
- Speed200 kmph
- Range484 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity95 kWh
- Boot Space615 litres
- Max Motor Performance402 bhp, 664 Nm
The Audi e-tron Sportback is a premium electric SUV that combines luxury, performance, and sustainability. Introduced in India in 2021, the model is part of Audi’s growing EV portfolio and reflects the brand’s commitment to electrification. With its coupe-like silhouette, high-quality interior, and advanced electric powertrain, the e-tron Sportback appeals to buyers seeking a balance of style, comfort, and eco-friendly performance.
The Audi e-tron Sportback price in India starts from ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom) for the base variant, while the higher-spec 55 Technology trim is available at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom). These prices place the e-tron Sportback in the luxury EV segment alongside other premium offerings.
The Audi e-tron Sportback was launched in India on July 22, 2021. Since then, it has remained a prominent model in Audi’s EV lineup, offering Indian customers a premium electric mobility option.
The e-tron Sportback is offered in two variants: the standard 55 and the 55 Technology. Buyers can choose from a range of colour options depending on the variant, although the exact palette varies by market. Globally, the e-tron Sportback is offered in several finishes including Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Siam Beige, giving customers ample scope for personalisation.
The Audi e-tron Sportback combines a powerful electric drivetrain with a luxury-focused feature list. It is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack in the 55 variant, paired with dual motors for all-wheel drive capability. The system produces 402 bhp and 664 Nm of torque in Boost mode, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The WLTP-certified range is approximately 359–484 km depending on the variant and driving conditions. Charging options include fast charging at up to 150 kW, which can replenish 80 percent of the battery in about 30 minutes.
Inside, the e-tron Sportback features Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, twin touchscreens for infotainment and climate functions, and premium upholstery. Features include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system, and ambient lighting. The cabin layout provides ample space for five occupants, with the coupe-inspired roofline adding a sporty design touch without compromising comfort.
Audi equips the e-tron Sportback with multiple safety and driver-assistance technologies. Standard equipment includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and traction control. The SUV also features adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and parking assist systems. Advanced regenerative braking further enhances efficiency and contributes to control and stability.
In the luxury electric SUV segment, the Audi e-tron Sportback rivals the Kia EV9 and BMW iX.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Audi e-tron Sportback
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|615 litres
|5014 mm
|1976 mm
|1686 mm
|6.1 metres
|5.7 seconds
|484 km
|-
|-
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
|Rs. 1.19 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|528 litres
|4915 mm
|1976 mm
|1632 mm
|-
|5.6 seconds
|600 Km
|31 minutes
|-
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|e-tron SportbackVSQ8 Sportback e-tron
|Audi Q8 e-tron
|Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|528 litres
|4915 mm
|1976 mm
|1646 mm
|-
|5.6 seconds
|582 Km
|31 minutes
|-
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|e-tron SportbackVSQ8 e-tron
|Audi e-tron
|Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|660 litres
|5014 mm
|1976 mm
|1686 mm
|6.1 metres
|5.7 seconds
|484 km
|9 Hours 30 Minutes
|300 kW
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|e-tron SportbackVSe-tron
|BMW iX
|Rs. 1.21 CrOnwards
|SUV
|8
|906 mm
|-
|4953 mm
|1967 mm
|1695 mm
|-
|4.6 seconds
|635 Km
|5 hours 30 min.
|-
|516 bhp, 765 Nm
|e-tron SportbackVSiX
|Porsche Macan EV
|Rs. 1.22 CrOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|224 mm
|-
|-
|2152 mm
|-
|-
|3.3 seconds
|591 km
|21 Minutes
|-
|630 bhp, 1130 Nm
|e-tron SportbackVSMacan EV
Audi e-tron Sportback is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|402 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|664 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|484 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 664 Nm
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
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