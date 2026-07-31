Audi e-tron Sportback: Overview

The Audi e-tron Sportback is a premium electric SUV that combines luxury, performance, and sustainability. Introduced in India in 2021, the model is part of Audi’s growing EV portfolio and reflects the brand’s commitment to electrification. With its coupe-like silhouette, high-quality interior, and advanced electric powertrain, the e-tron Sportback appeals to buyers seeking a balance of style, comfort, and eco-friendly performance.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Price

The Audi e-tron Sportback price in India starts from ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom) for the base variant, while the higher-spec 55 Technology trim is available at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom). These prices place the e-tron Sportback in the luxury EV segment alongside other premium offerings.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Launch Date

The Audi e-tron Sportback was launched in India on July 22, 2021. Since then, it has remained a prominent model in Audi’s EV lineup, offering Indian customers a premium electric mobility option.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Variants & Colours

The e-tron Sportback is offered in two variants: the standard 55 and the 55 Technology. Buyers can choose from a range of colour options depending on the variant, although the exact palette varies by market. Globally, the e-tron Sportback is offered in several finishes including Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Siam Beige, giving customers ample scope for personalisation.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Specs & Features

The Audi e-tron Sportback combines a powerful electric drivetrain with a luxury-focused feature list. It is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack in the 55 variant, paired with dual motors for all-wheel drive capability. The system produces 402 bhp and 664 Nm of torque in Boost mode, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The WLTP-certified range is approximately 359–484 km depending on the variant and driving conditions. Charging options include fast charging at up to 150 kW, which can replenish 80 percent of the battery in about 30 minutes.

Inside, the e-tron Sportback features Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, twin touchscreens for infotainment and climate functions, and premium upholstery. Features include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system, and ambient lighting. The cabin layout provides ample space for five occupants, with the coupe-inspired roofline adding a sporty design touch without compromising comfort.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Safety

Audi equips the e-tron Sportback with multiple safety and driver-assistance technologies. Standard equipment includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and traction control. The SUV also features adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and parking assist systems. Advanced regenerative braking further enhances efficiency and contributes to control and stability.

Audi e-tron Sportback: Rivals

In the luxury electric SUV segment, the Audi e-tron Sportback rivals the Kia EV9 and BMW iX.