Audi e-tron Sportback Specifications

Audi e-tron Sportback comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e-tron Sportback measures 5,014 mm in length, 1,976 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm. A five-seat model, Audi e-tron Sportback sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi e-tron Sportback price starts at ₹ 1.18 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.18 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron Sportback comes in 1 variants. Audi e-tron Sportback top variant price is ₹ 1.18 Cr.
₹1.18 Cr*
402 bhp 664 Nm
200 kmph
359 km
