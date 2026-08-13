Introduction

The Lexus RX, a luxury SUV from the renowned Japanese automaker, has made its presence felt in the automotive market since its launch. The latest generation, which features advanced hybrid technology, was unveiled on 19th Apr 2023. With a range of variants and a plethora of features, the Lexus RX appeals to consumers looking for style combined with performance. Available in 2 trims and , the RX continues to be a strong contender in the luxury SUV segment.

The Lexus RX comes with a competitive price range. The 350h Luxury starts at an ex-showroom price of 99.99 Lakhs, while the top variant, 500h F-Sport Plus, is priced at 1.23 Cr. This price positioning caters to diverse consumer preferences who are keen on exploring hybrid luxury options in the SUV market.

When was the Lexus RX launched?

The Lexus RX was officially launched on 19th Apr 2023. This new generation model signifies a fresh approach to luxury SUVs, focusing on hybrid performance and advanced technology.

How many variants and colour options of the Lexus RX are available?

The Lexus RX is available in a total of 2 variants. Consumers can choose from an array of that enhance the luxurious aesthetic of this SUV, providing a personalised touch to each vehicle.

What features are available in the Lexus RX?

The Lexus RX is equipped with an impressive array of features designed for both comfort and technology. It includes a large touchscreen infotainment system, designed for easy access to navigation and connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is a key focus, with the inclusion of the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 ADAS suite across all variants, ensuring a secure driving experience. The interior boasts refined materials, offering a blend of luxury and functionality, while ensuring that the occupants remain connected and comfortable throughout their journey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Lexus RX?

Under the hood, the Lexus RX offers robust performance options. The model features a hybrid powertrain with a minimum displacement of 2393 cc, generating a blend of power and efficiency tailored for the luxury segment. The RX 350h variant focuses on providing a strong hybrid experience, while the RX 500h F-Sport Performance variant blends a spirited drive with performance-oriented features, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just over six seconds. The vehicle is equipped with a 4WD system, enhancing its drivability on various terrains.

What is the Lexus RX's mileage?

The Lexus RX's mileage is designed to cater to the luxury SUV audience seeking efficiency without sacrificing performance. While specific numbers will vary according to driving conditions, the vehicle's hybrid technology is aimed at offering improved fuel consumption figures and a responsible driving experience.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Lexus RX?

The Lexus RX is designed with practicality in mind. It boasts a competitive ground clearance that enables it to navigate various terrains effortlessly. Additionally, the boot space is spacious, accommodating a range of luggage, making it suitable for both urban use and adventure trips.

What is the seating capacity of the Lexus RX?

The Lexus RX comfortably seats up to five passengers, providing ample space and comfort for a luxurious riding experience. This seating arrangement is ideal for families or those who frequently travel with friends, ensuring that everyone enjoys premium comfort during their travels.

What are the safety features of the Lexus RX?

Safety is paramount in the Lexus RX, which is fitted with an impressive range of standard features. The vehicle includes advanced systems such as the Pre-collision System (PCS) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA), ensuring that safety is a priority. The Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 not only enhances active safety but also provides peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

What cars does the Lexus RX rival in its segment?

In the competitive luxury SUV market, the Lexus RX faces competition from several notable brands. Its main rivals include Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Audi Q8, Audi e-tron, BMW M2, BMW X5, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and BMW X4, which offer a variety of hybrid and traditional gasoline options. The RX aims to set itself apart through its unique hybrid offerings, luxurious features, and attention to detail in both design and performance. This comprehensive overview of the 2025 Lexus RX illustrates its position as a leader in the luxury SUV segment, focusing on innovation, safety, and hybrid technology. With its recent updates and continued commitment to excellence, the Lexus RX remains a compelling choice for discerning buyers.