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LEXUS RX

₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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Introduction

The Lexus RX, a luxury SUV from the renowned Japanese automaker, has made its presence felt in the automotive market since its launch. The latest generation, which features advanced hybrid technology, was unveiled on 19th Apr 2023. With a range of variants and a plethora of features, the Lexus RX appeals to consumers looking for style combined with performance. Available in 2 trims and , the RX continues to be a strong contender in the luxury SUV segment.

Lexus RX Price:

The Lexus RX comes with a competitive price range. The 350h Luxury starts at an ex-showroom price of 99.99 Lakhs, while the top variant, 500h F-Sport Plus, is priced at 1.23 Cr. This price positioning caters to diverse consumer preferences who are keen on exploring hybrid luxury options in the SUV market.

When was the Lexus RX launched?

The Lexus RX was officially launched on 19th Apr 2023. This new generation model signifies a fresh approach to luxury SUVs, focusing on hybrid performance and advanced technology.

How many variants and colour options of the Lexus RX are available?

The Lexus RX is available in a total of 2 variants. Consumers can choose from an array of that enhance the luxurious aesthetic of this SUV, providing a personalised touch to each vehicle.

What features are available in the Lexus RX?

The Lexus RX is equipped with an impressive array of features designed for both comfort and technology. It includes a large touchscreen infotainment system, designed for easy access to navigation and connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is a key focus, with the inclusion of the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 ADAS suite across all variants, ensuring a secure driving experience. The interior boasts refined materials, offering a blend of luxury and functionality, while ensuring that the occupants remain connected and comfortable throughout their journey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Lexus RX?

Under the hood, the Lexus RX offers robust performance options. The model features a hybrid powertrain with a minimum displacement of 2393 cc, generating a blend of power and efficiency tailored for the luxury segment. The RX 350h variant focuses on providing a strong hybrid experience, while the RX 500h F-Sport Performance variant blends a spirited drive with performance-oriented features, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just over six seconds. The vehicle is equipped with a 4WD system, enhancing its drivability on various terrains.

What is the Lexus RX's mileage?

The Lexus RX's mileage is designed to cater to the luxury SUV audience seeking efficiency without sacrificing performance. While specific numbers will vary according to driving conditions, the vehicle's hybrid technology is aimed at offering improved fuel consumption figures and a responsible driving experience.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Lexus RX?

The Lexus RX is designed with practicality in mind. It boasts a competitive ground clearance that enables it to navigate various terrains effortlessly. Additionally, the boot space is spacious, accommodating a range of luggage, making it suitable for both urban use and adventure trips.

What is the seating capacity of the Lexus RX?

The Lexus RX comfortably seats up to five passengers, providing ample space and comfort for a luxurious riding experience. This seating arrangement is ideal for families or those who frequently travel with friends, ensuring that everyone enjoys premium comfort during their travels.

What are the safety features of the Lexus RX?

Safety is paramount in the Lexus RX, which is fitted with an impressive range of standard features. The vehicle includes advanced systems such as the Pre-collision System (PCS) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA), ensuring that safety is a priority. The Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 not only enhances active safety but also provides peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

What cars does the Lexus RX rival in its segment?

In the competitive luxury SUV market, the Lexus RX faces competition from several notable brands. Its main rivals include Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Audi Q8, Audi e-tron, BMW M2, BMW X5, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and BMW X4, which offer a variety of hybrid and traditional gasoline options. The RX aims to set itself apart through its unique hybrid offerings, luxurious features, and attention to detail in both design and performance. This comprehensive overview of the 2025 Lexus RX illustrates its position as a leader in the luxury SUV segment, focusing on innovation, safety, and hybrid technology. With its recent updates and continued commitment to excellence, the Lexus RX remains a compelling choice for discerning buyers.

Lexus RX Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2393 - 2487 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    190 - 268 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    242 - 460 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2100 kg
View All RX SpecsView specs icon

Lexus RX Variants

Lexus RX price starts at ₹ 99.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.23 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus RX comes in 2 variants. Lexus RX's top variant is 500h F-Sport Plus.
2 Variants Available
RX 350h Luxury
₹99.99 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
RX 500h F-Sport Plus
₹1.23 Cr*
2393 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lexus RX Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
The Skoda Slavia, Honda City Hybrid, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna offer diverse sedan options, balancing performance, fuel efficiency, and value in their segments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales rose 29% in June 2026, driven by alternative fuel vehicles amid fuel price hikes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Explore luxury SUVs under ₹50 lakh in the used market, offering value, performance, and features. Options include Range Rover, Mercedes, and Volvo.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Oct 2025
Lexus India reports strong RX SUV sales growth, driving success in the luxury SUV segment with a focus on hybrid technology.Read Full Story

Lexus RX Visual Comparison

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Lexus RX comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Lexus RX
Lexus RX image
Rs. 99.99 LakhsOnwards
51
268 bhp460 NmAutomaticSUV10--4890 mm1920 mm1695 mm5.5 metres
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresRXVSGLE
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe imageRs. 1.1 CrOnwards-416 bhp500 NmAutomaticCoupe7-545 litres4792 mm1920 mm1603 mm6.2 metresRXVSAMG GLC43 Coupe
Audi Q8Audi Q8 imageRs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV--1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-RXVSQ8
Audi e-tronAudi e-tron imageRs. 1.02 CrOnwards----SUV8-660 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metresRXVSe-tron
BMW M2BMW M2 imageRs. 1.02 CrOnwards-473bhp600NmManual, AutomaticCoupe-123 mm-4587 mm 1887 mm1395 mm11.9 metresRXVSM2
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresRXVSX4

Lexus RX Images

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Lexus RX Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
RXvsGLE
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
RXvsAMG GLC43 Coupe
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
RXvsQ8
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

1.02 - 1.25 Cr
RXvse-tron
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.02 - 1.66 Cr
RXvsM2
BMW X5

BMW X5

95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
RXvsX5

Lexus RX User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

A High-Performance Luxury SUV
Super SUV with luxurious hybrid performance, fabulous design, and stunning looks. Offers a comfortable drive with excellent safety features.
By: Rahul Kumar Singh (Oct 10, 2025)
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Lexus RX Related News

Lexus India's most sales YTD have come from its SUV lineup, mainly the RX.
Lexus SUVs drive over 50% of its growth, RX sales up 18% in 2025 YTD
9 Oct 2025
The recall involves the Lexus RX, NX and LS models, all manufactured in 2023
Lexus NX, RX and LS recalled in India over faulty cameras
26 Jun 2024
The Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance packs a 2.4-litre hybrid motor with 247 bhp on offer
Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid SUV deliveries commence in India
8 Mar 2024
The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
30 Jun 2023
The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
19 Apr 2023
View all
 Lexus RX Related News

Lexus RX Specifications and Features

Max Power190-268 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque242-460 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.8 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2393-2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed210 kmph
SunroofYes
View all RX specs and features

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